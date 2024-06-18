Douglass HS (Ga.) offensive lineman Xavier Canales came away impressed by his Georgia Tech and a subsequent return trip to the Flats following his official visit to Cincinnati netted the Jackets a commitment for the 2025 recruiting class and another key piece for offensive line coach Geep Wade's 2025 O-line class.

"Really it was the players and the connection with the O-line. I love all the coaches there and they treat me like I'm very important and a priority. Also the academic part of it and getting that diploma so you are set up for after football is over. Tech is also really close to home too," he said as to why he committed. "I really just like the vibe too."

Staying nearby is a plus for the Canales family as well.

"My family was excited for me, they were proud of me and they were good with my choice so they are glad I made this decision," he said.

Canales said that the Tech staff expects him to play right tackle on the Flats, but he is also capable of playing both guard spots and left tackle. He is a potential long-term replacement for senior Jordan Williams who graduates after the 2024 season. Those factors along with his relationship with Coach Wade make Tech a good fit for Canales.

"They want me as a right tackle and I'll enroll early," he said. "My relationship with coach Wade has gotten a lot stronger. I feel like he is already my coach."

With his commitment on board, Canales is going to put on his recruiting cap and work on his teammate four-star athlete Jontae Gilbert who became a priority target again for the Jackets in recent weeks at defensive back.

"We are very close and I'm going to try to get him to Tech," Canales said. "Jontae also helped me with the process like avoiding stuff like come to camp and we will offer you and he was telling me that was BS and other things I didn't know about he told me about. It would mean a lot to play together at the next level."

Canales detailed his official visit to JOL at the start of the month and the positive vibes were hard to ignore in his details of the trip.



