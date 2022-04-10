Tech land Gardner-Webb transfer guard Lance Terry

"Georgia Tech's style of play fits perfectly for me and it is in the ACC. Who wouldn't want to play in that league," Terry said. "Plus it is home and more of my family can come and watch me play too."

The decision was an easy one for Terry once Tech got interested in bringing him home.

Terry is an Atlanta native and played his high school ball at the Heritage School and he also played for the Atlanta XPress AAU team prior to signing with Gardner-Webb out of high school.

Georgia Tech landed Gardner-Webb transfer Lance Terry on Sunday after a weekend visit to Atlanta with head coach Josh Pastner . Pastner stayed off the road over the weekend to host the talented shooting guard from Atlanta and the move paid off with a commitment shortly after his visit ended.

Terry spent the weekend meeting some of the Tech staff, spending time with Josh Pastner, and getting to meet some of the current players as well. The fit was a big part of it for Terry.

"The staff thinks I'll fit in perfectly and coach Pastner thinks I'll love playing for him and I think my main role would just to be a playmaker for the team as a person who can score it at any given time and can also give the ball for someone else to score too," he said.

Getting the full tour of everything Tech has to offer really impressed Terry as well and was a major selling point along with the location for his whole family.

"The gym is really nice and I liked the living situation and the campus looks really nice. I just talked it over with my parents that night and decided to transfer to Tech," he said. "My parents were very excited as was my sister, all of my cousins, and my other family members too. They are ready to come to watch me play."

Terry was a reserve his freshman season but moved into a starting role in 2020-21 before turning into an elite shooter as a junior. He averaged 14.3 points per game last season while shooting 35-percent from three and 45.9-percent overall in 31.4 minutes per game. He has two years of eligibility remaining and fills one of the five open scholarship spots for the Jackets and can help fill some of the perimeter scoring void left from senior Mike Devoe's departure for the NBA.

