Tech gets portal commitment from coveted DE/Edge Manley

Georgia Tech continued its hot streak in the transfer portal with the commitment of defensive end/edge rusher Brayden Manley on Monday evening.





The former Mercer standout announced his plans via Twitter to give the Jackets their 13th transfer portal commit of this cycle and seventh on the defensive side of the ball. Manley ranked No. 103 nationally and as a 4-star in this transfer portal class according to Rivals. He had received several offers since entering the portal, including offers from other ACC schools Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, UNC and Louisville.





Manley is coming off sophomore season with the Bears where he performed well enough to be named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Second Team and as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year. In 2024 he recorded 38 total tackles (15 solo), including 18 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks as well as one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended. He added another 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles-for-loss during his freshman season in 2023.





Manley was unranked as an inside linebacker prospect out of West Craven High in Vanceboro, North Carolina in the 2023 recruiting class before choosing to play at Mercer.