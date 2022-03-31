Tech expected to tab veteran Del Alexander to fill WR coach vacancy

Alexander comes to Tech with a long history with new offensive coordinator Chip Long dating back to Long's days as an assistant at Arizona State where both coaches worked then offensive coordinator and current FSU coach Mike Norvell. Alexander joined Long when he got the Notre Dame offensive coordinator position in 2017 as receivers coach and served in that position for the Irish until 2021.

Georgia Tech will rounded out an offseason of change with the addition of veteran receivers coach Del Alexander. Alexander replaces Kerry Dixon who left for the Baltimore Ravens to become the assistant quarterbacks' coach following the Jackets' spring game.

Alexander brings some west coast flair to the Flats as a former player at USC and a former assistant at UNLV, Oregon State, San Diego State, Wisconsin, and the aforementioned Arizona State and Notre Dame. DelVaughn Alexander had the poor timing of playing on a USC team in college with long-time NFL vet Johnnie Morton as the primary receiver his first year and future NFL star Keyshawn Johnson the second year all under Hall of Fame coach John Robinson in his two years at USC.

With Long at Notre Dame, Alexander helped produce some of the top offenses in college football and the two of them were a dynamic duo as recruiters as well for the Irish.

Alexander marks the seventh on the field staff personnel change this offseason for the Jackets.