WINSTON-SALEM, NC- It was not pretty but Georgia Tech went to Wake Forest and knocked off the Deacs 30-16 to move to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play in a game that the Jackets led 50 minutes after going up 7-3 in the first quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Haynes King to Eric Singleton Jr. First-year Jackets' head coach Brent Key also moved back to .500 with the victory. “It was good to get a win on the road against a very good Wake Forest football team,” Key said. I have a lot of respect for Dave Clawson and the job he has done and the program he has built over the last 10 years here. We knew we had to play field position and we knew we had to generate some explosives on offense. The biggest thing we knew is we had to start creating some negative plays on the defensive front and we had to be able to affect the quarterback and start flipping the turnover margin. It was good to see some of those things take place.” It was the fourth-straight win for the Jackets over Wake Forest going back to the 2006 ACC Championship Game and the fourth-straight win in Winston-Salem.



King had another strong outing leading the Tech offense (Jim Dedmon/USAToday)

Tech’s offense moved the ball well except for a third quarter swoon racking up 380 yards of offense behind Haynes King’s 222 yards passing and 53 yards rushing including a 35-yard run to help seal the win late in the fourth quarter that set up Jamal Haynes 26-yard backbreaking touchdown to put Tech up 30-16. King threw his second interception of the year as well after 107 straight passes without a pick after throwing one against Louisville in week one. King passed the 1,000-yard mark passing just four games into the season and he has 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions as well.

Without starting wideout Chase Lane again, the Jackets turned to Singleton at key times for four catches for 50 yards. Singleton, a true freshman, has caught a touchdown in each of his four collegiate games. King connected with eight other receivers, tight ends and running backs on his 16 completions. Abdul Janneh hauled in a 33-yard touchdown and a key first down pass marking his first catches since the Louisville game. Luke Benson helped set up a score with a 38-yard catch in the first half and Avery Boyd turned a short pass into a 31-yard explosive as well to help move the ball. Tech jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead thanks to a strong showing by the offense in the first half that did not hold up in the third quarter. “We had a couple of good big plays like throwing that one to Eric and that one to Abdul and a shout out to the line because they grinded it out and in the first half we were hitting on all cylinders. I wish we would’ve scored touchdowns in the red zone instead of settling for field goals but any kind of points are good points right now,” King said. The Tech offensive line despite losing starting right tackle Jordan Williams early in the game gave up zero sacks. Wake Forest sacked Old Dominion ten times last week and led the country in sacks (16) coming into the game and were top five in tackles for a loss as well. Haynes ran for 95 yards on 18 carries to lead the ground game for the Jackets.

Tech defenders wrap up Mitch Griffis for one of eight sacks on the day (Jim Dedmon/USAToday)

Instead of the Wake defense providing sacks, Georgia Tech got after Wake quarterback Mitch Griffis sacking him eight times including four by Kyle Kennard and adding 10 tackles for a loss in the win. Kennard’s eight sacks were the most sacks for a Yellow Jacket player since Jeremiah Attaochu’s four sacks against UGA in 2013. Andre White had 1.5 sacks off the bench including a strip sack for the Jackets at MIKE linebacker and K.J. Wallace had a strip sack as well from the nickel spot. Griffis ended the day with 162 yards passing, three interceptions, one touchdown and three fumbles with one lost fumble. Safety Jaylon King had a pair of interceptions for the Jackets including one of the final Wake Forest offensive play off a deflection by cornerback Myles Sims. That helped Sims overcome a rough day where he had a pair of pass interference calls “It was quite rewarding due to the work we put in throughout the week and the amount of preparation we put in to be prepared for a time like this. It wasn’t unexpected,” Sims said of the defensive performance. “It was more so expected than anything. We just had to go out there and execute.” Kenan Johnson had a feast or famine day with two pass interference calls as well including one late in the game when Wake had pulled within seven that put the Deacs just outside the red zone. Johnson responded to that with an interception and the Jackets converted the turnover into the final seven points of the game. “There was a call that didn’t go our way. One thing my older brother always preached to me was don’t let your highs get too high or your lows too low and I serve a higher power and I asked God to help guide me through the moment to help me continue to play and finish and that is what happened,” Johnson said of his interception. Defensive tackle Zeek Biggers finished second with nine tackles in the game, half a sack and two pass breakups including one that led to a King interception. “I feel like the defensive line needed to step up and create negative plays and I feel like we did that this week and we worked hard to make sure we finished every drive and we have to keep doing that,” Biggers said. “We were more aggressive getting after the ball and attacking to get back there.” Tech forced four turnovers and two turnovers on downs as well from Wake Forest in the win. Those six turnovers yielded only 10 points with the last one coming on the final Wake offensive play of the day. Wake did not score on either of Tech’s two miscues, a turnover on downs late and the interception King threw. The Deacs did have some success running the ball with Justice Ellison rushing for 137 yards on 18 carries. Aidan Birr connected on three field goals including a 48-yard field goal. The 48-yarder was the longest since Wesley Wells hit a 48-yard field goal against Virginia in 2018. Freshman walk-on running back Chad Alexander recovered a muffed punt by Taylor Morin. “We made a lot of improvements in a lot of areas and forced a fumble on special teams which was good,” Key said. Tech punter David Shanahan returned after an injury in the Ole Miss game forced backup punter Joshua Taylor into action last week. Shanahan punted four times for 185 yards including once downed inside the 20. “It was good getting Shanahan back out there and helping kick the ball for field position,” he said. Coming into the game, Tech was the least penalized team in the country with just five in three games and that number swelled thanks to 14 penalties for 142 yards on Saturday that helped keep Wake Forest in the game. Tech did not commit a penalty at Ole Miss last week. Wake Forest only had two penalties for 15 yards in the loss. “Obviously the penalties are something that is extremely uncharacteristic, but when you do it is a characteristic and you are as good as your last game. That is the mark you have and you leave and we will be addressing it as we put the game to bed and look forward to next week,” Key said.

SERIES BY SERIES