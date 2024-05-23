Former Miami and Georgia State defensive lineman Thomas Gore announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Thursday evening. The Jackets had been an early favorite to land the former Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) standout after he entered the portal this spring. The senior will have one season of eligibility on the Flats.

Gore's addition will help strengthen the defensive line under first-year Tech coaches Jess Simpsons and Kyle Pope as they retool the defense under new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci.

Gore had two sacks last season and two forced fumbles in 167 snaps over 12 games of action for the Hurricanes and ironically did not play in Miami's stunning last-second loss to the Jackets. Gore played both the nose and defensive tackle positions last season and played some defensive end during the back half of the season at Miami.

Down the road from Tech at Georgia State as a two-year starter, Gore racked up 7.5 tackles and 82 tackles in 2021 and 2022 combined. He had one of the highest PFF College grades of any defensive tackle in 2021 with a 90.2 score and a 92 run defense grade. Last season he had a 76.7 grade and a 79.2 run defense grade.

Gore along with former Penn State defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg will give Simpson two bigger bodies who can play on the inside of the defensive line along with returning starter Zeek Biggers, flex end/tackle Makius Scott and the improving Horace Lockett. Gore can also play some end like Scott giving Simpson and Pope some flexibility with line packages. The two new additions also help provide some depth to replace D'Quan Douse and Eddie Kelly who both left the program and being significant contributors a year ago.