By all indications, Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt knows who he wants to be the next head coach of the Yellow Jackets men's basketball program. We take a look at the most likely contenders. Batt had a major hand in hiring Nate Oats who has turned the Alabama program into a top 5 team this season. Oats came to the Capstone from Buffalo so Batt could be looking at almost anyone in coaching. Here is a look at who we think he has targeted and who we've heard has an interest in the job.