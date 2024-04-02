Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key added an old friend to his staff with the hiring of long-time offensive line coach Allen Mogridge to his support staff as a Senior Football Advisor. Mogridge most recently was the offensive line coach at East Carolina in 2023 after several seasons at South Florida and he brings 20+ years of coaching experience to the Flats mostly as an offensive line coach.

Mogridge was an offensive lineman at North Carolina and he worked for Key at UCF in the early 2010s as he started up his coaching career. He has also coached running backs and even was a graduate assistant on the defensive side of the ball early in his career.