Tech adds another portal commit from former Wake TE Lodge

Georgia Tech's busy and productive day in the transfer portal continued with the commitment of former Wake Forest tight end Harry Lodge, who announced his intentions via social media on Friday night.





Lodge spent two seasons at Wake Forest as he played in six games in 2023 as a freshman while not recording any stats and then played in 10 games as a sophomore as he recorded 12 catches for 110 yards. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives at Georgia Tech.





The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Lodge is Georgia Tech's third transfer portal commitment of the day Friday and ninth overall. He follows tight end J.T. Byrne (Cal) and wide receiver Dean Patterson (FIU) who also announced their intentions to join the Jackets Friday. They added junior college offensive lineman JaKolby Jones on Friday as well.





The Jackets have now reeled in nine portal commitments with six on offense, including Lodge, Byrne, Patterson, Eric Rivers (WR, FIU), Andrew Rosinski (OL, UNC) and Debron Gatling (WR, South Carolina). Defensively, Georgia Tech has picked up commitments from defensive backs Daiquan White (Eastern Michigan) and Kelvin Hill Jr. (UAB) along with defensive lineman/edge rusher Ronald Triplette (UTSA).





Lodge was an unranked tight end prospect according to Rivals out of Belmont Hill High in Belmont Hill, Massachusetts in the 2022 recruiting class and chose Wake Forest offer an offer from Old Dominion.