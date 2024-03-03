In less than a week Georgia Tech coach Brent Key replaced his wide receivers coach Josh Crawford who departed for Athens and the Jackets have a new receivers coach who is only moving across town. Trent McKnight the former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Georgia State will move up to North Avenue to coach Tech's wide receivers.

McKnight joined the Georgia State staff in 2017 after serving several years at his alma mater Samford in various offensive position coach duties. He was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2020 for his work as a receivers coach at State and coached that position from 2017 to 2021. After the 2021 season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Shawn Elliott's squad and his offense was in the top 60 nationally in total offense in 2023 and top 30 in rushing offense.

New defensive backs coach Cory Peoples worked with McKnight at Georgia State.

After Elliott quit last month to return to South Carolina, that caused a domino effect throughout the Southeast that ended up with Dell McGee leaving Georgia to become the new head coach at State, Crawford left Tech for UGA to replace McGee changing positions to running backs coach and McGee hired Jim Chaney to be his new offensive coordinator replacing McKnight's spot on the Panthers staff.

This hire fills the final on-the-field spot for the 2024 season and leaves some off-the-field hires for Key to make official including several moves in his recruiting office that the Jackets are revamping for 2024 and beyond.