Jackets add weapon at WR via portal as Gatling commits

Georgia Tech added its first offensive commitment of this transfer portal cycle on Monday as former Milton High standout wide receiver Debron Gatling committed to the Jackets via his social media.





The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Gatling spent one season at South Carolina where he redshirted in 2024 following his high school career at Milton where he was rated as a 3-star (5.6) wide receiver prospect by Rivals in the 2024 class. He had close to 50 offers during his recruiting process before choosing South Carolina late in the cycle.





"I'm back home. Can't wait to get to work," said Gatling in an interview with JOL just after his commitment on Monday.





Georgia Tech offered Gatling out of high school along with almost every other ACC and SEC program, before he ultimately picked the Gamecocks. But after entering the portal last week and hearing from the Jackets' coaching staff and what they had to offer, Gatling said it was the perfect fit for him.





"I chose Tech because I felt home, and I love their offense...explosive and pro style," said Gatling.





Gatling is Georgia Tech's third transfer portal commit in the last few days as defensive back Daiquan White committed on Friday followed by defensive back Kelvin Hill Jr. committing on Saturday.





Gatling will have four seasons of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.