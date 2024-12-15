Tech continues to struggle in 71-60 loss to Northwestern in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI—Georgia Tech fell for the third straight time with a 71-60 loss to Northwestern in the MKE Tip-off in the Milwaukee Bucks arena on Sunday afternoon. The Jackets fell to 4-6, and the loss marked the worst start to the season since 1981-82 when Bobby Cremins' first Tech team started 4-7.

The Jackets fell behind from the jump and could not claw back into the game despite pulling within three in the first half. Tech opened both halves of the game with huge scoreless stretches combined to allow Northwestern to go on 18-0 runs total. Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said those bad starts to the halves which have been a problem this year really impacted the Jackets on Sunday.

"The game starts and ends with the first four minutes of each half, we were outscored 18-0. Just that in general, you put yourself in a hole, and in the first half we fought out of the hole, and in the second half we put ourselves right back in the hole. Right now we can't seem to sustain," Stoudamire said.

Star big man Baye Ndongo pulled a disappearance act again scoring just four points with five rebounds in 19 minutes with a negative 20 score on the +/- meter.

"Right now you are just trying to figure it out," Stoudamire said of Ndongo's poor performance. "He was at negative 20 and it is all the little things, fumbling the ball and things of that nature. In order to get better you have to own what you do as a coach or as a player and I talk to him just like the rest of the guys. You have to own what you do to get better and you can't run from it. That is the biggest thing and it has to be back to the basics. When I talk about Baye it is attention to detail and that is a lack of focus on a consistent basis and he has to become more laser-focused on understanding the assignment each game."

Guard Javian McCollum made a go of it despite spending two-plus weeks in concussion protocol after the Cincinnati game. He also struggled with just three points in 23 minutes and a -22 +/—mark.

"He didn't make shots and do some things. He has been out for a minute," Stoudamire said of McCollum. "To get him back on the floor we can get some continuity and some flow on the floor hopefully. We have to get more production on a consistent basis from him and Nait scoring the ball if they are going to have the ball in the hands the way they do."

Point guard Naithan Geoge was 1-6 shooting with three points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but also had three turnovers to Stoudamire's point.

The Jackets shot 39.3 percent from the field and only 29.2 from three.

Turnovers were the biggest difference in the game though, Tech had 16 turnovers including 10 in the first half. While those only turned into 11 points for Northwestern, the Jackets had just six points off turnovers off of six Wildcat turnovers.

"We had ten turnovers (in the first half) and a lot of them were unforced and then you look at the stat sheet it is a little jaded, it tells you that (Northwestern) had 19 fastbreak points to our zero, most people would tell you that if you didn't watch the game, Northwestern really ran it down our throats, but in reality that was really live ball turnovers and our bad shots," Stoudamire said. "That just bled. We are our own worst enemy at times and tonight that is what we did and the game got away from us for those two reasons, (going down) 18-0 in each half and that is pretty much the game."

Senior guard Lance Terry had an inefficient night again with 17 points on 16 shot attempts including 2-7 from three with three first-half turnovers all unforced from him stepping out three times in that half on moves around the sideline with the ball.