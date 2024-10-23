Star Comparison: How Va. Tech and GT starters stacked up as recruits

in other news
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next
Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12
Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit
An update with the four-star defensive end prospect who made his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND
Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with Haynes King and Kyle Efford out.
Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame
Tech won the toss and deferred, Aidan Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Riley Leonard took the
Big Plays and Takeaways from Tech's 31-13 loss to Notre Dame
Thoughts from the Jackets' lopsided loss on Saturday vs. Notre Dame in The Benz
in other news
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next
Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12
Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit
An update with the four-star defensive end prospect who made his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND
Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with Haynes King and Kyle Efford out.
Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits.
We’ll go position by position, starting with the offense first:
Offense
Quarterbacks:
Kyron Drones (3-star, 5.7)
Haynes King (3-star, 5.7)
***I'll thrown in Zach Pyron (4-star, 5.8) just in case
Running backs:
Bhayshul Tuten (unranked)
Jamal Haynes (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an athlete)
Tight Ends:
Benji Gosnell (3-star, 5.5)
Avery Boyd (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a wide receiver)
or Jackson Hawes (Unranked, was a defensive end in high school)
Wide receivers:
Da'Quan Felton (unranked)
Jaylin Lane (2-star, 5.4)
Ali Jennings (3-star, 5.6)
Eric Singleton Jr. (2-star, 5.4)
Chase Lane (3-star, 5.6)
Malik Rutherford (3-star, 5.7)
Offensive line:
Left tackle: Xavier Chaplin (3-star, 5.6)
Left guard: Bob Schick (unranked)
Center: Braelin Moore (3-star, 5.7)
Right guard: Kaden Moore (2-star, 5.4)
Right tackle: Parker Clements (3-star, 5.5)
Left Tackle: Corey Robinson II (3-star, 5.5)
Left Guard: Joe Fusile (unranked)
Center: Weston Franklin (3-star, 5.7)
Right Guard: Keylan Rutledge (2-star, 5.4)
Right Tackle: Jordan Williams (3-star, 5.7)
Defense
Defensive line
End: Antwaun Powell-Ryland (3-star, 5.7)
Tackle: Wilfried Pene (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)
Tackle: Aeneas Peebles (3-star, 5.6)
End: Cole Nelson (3-star, 5.6)
End: Josh Robinson (3-star, 5.7)
or Sylvain Yondjouen (3-star, 5.5)
Nose: Zeek Biggers (2-star, 5.2, was ranked as an offensive guard)
Tackle: Makius Scott (3-star, 5.6)
or Jordan van den Berg (unranked)
Rush: Romello Height (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as an outside linebacker)
Or Kevin Harris (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)
Linebackers:
MLB: Jaden Keller (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a safety)
or Sam Brumfield (2-star, 5.3)
WLB: Caleb Woodson (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a safety)
Star: Keonta Jenkins (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as a safety)
Kyle Efford (3-star, 5.6)
Trenilyas Tatum (4-star, 5.8)
Defensive backs
Corner: Mansoor Delane (3-star, 5.6)
Safety: Jaylen Jones (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a wide receiver)
Safety: Mose Phillips III (3-star, 5.5)
Corner: Dorian Strong (3-star, 5.5)
Nickel/Sam: Omar Daniels (3-star, 5.5)
Or Rodney Shelley (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as an athlete)
or Syeed Gibbs (unranked)
Strong Safety: Clayton Powell-Lee (3-star, 5.5)
Free Safety: LaMiles Brooks (4-star, 5.9, was ranked as a cornerback)
or Taye Seymore (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as an outside linebacker)
Right Cornerback: Ahmari Harvey (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a safety)
Left Cornerback: Warren Burrell (4-star, 5.8)
Special Teams
Place Kicker: John Love (2-star, 5.4)
Punter: Peter Moore (2-star, 5.2, was ranked as a kicker)
Kickoffs: Kyle Lowe (unranked)
Kicker: Aidan Birr (3-star, 5.5)
Punter: David Shanahan (2-star, 5.4)
Analysis: Virginia Tech has been one of the top programs that can truly say they have gotten more with less if you believe in recruiting rankings. The Hokies have routinely taken lower-rated (3-star, 2-star, unranked) recruits and developed them into solid college football players. That is no different this year as Virginia Tech doesn't have a single starter that was rated any higher than a 3-star recruit out of high school.
Georgia Tech has developed lower-rated recruits into really good players as well while also boasting several four-star players among their starters.
We will see how things play out on the field on Saturday, but looking at star comparison alone, the Jackets would have the overall edge in talent if you go by high school recruiting rankings. As we all know, that's not always the best barometer for measuring a team on Saturdays though.
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB