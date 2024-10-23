Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23

in other news
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next
Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12
Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit
An update with the four-star defensive end prospect who made his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND
Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with Haynes King and Kyle Efford out.
Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame
Tech won the toss and deferred, Aidan Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Riley Leonard took the
Big Plays and Takeaways from Tech's 31-13 loss to Notre Dame
Thoughts from the Jackets' lopsided loss on Saturday vs. Notre Dame in The Benz
