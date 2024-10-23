Advertisement

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next

Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12

 • Staff
Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

An update with the four-star defensive end prospect who made his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend

 • Alex Farrer
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND

GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND

Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with Haynes King and Kyle Efford out.

 • Kelly Quinlan
Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame

Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame

Tech won the toss and deferred, Aidan Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Riley Leonard took the

 • Kelly Quinlan
Big Plays and Takeaways from Tech's 31-13 loss to Notre Dame

Big Plays and Takeaways from Tech's 31-13 loss to Notre Dame

Thoughts from the Jackets' lopsided loss on Saturday vs. Notre Dame in The Benz

 • Alex Farrer

Oct 23, 2024
Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23
Alex Farrer
