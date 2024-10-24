Brent Key's final media avail before VT

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for the final time before his team heads up to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in Lane Stadium. The big story remains the status of starting quarterback Haynes King and the timeline for his return to the field.

Key said that King would not play if the game was played today, meaning the Jackets faithful should expect to see Zach Pyron make his second start of the season and second straight start at Virginia Tech. Pyron led the Jackets to a 28-27 win in Blacksburg as a true freshman in 2022.

"Haynes, you know if we were to play right now it would be a no. I'm still gonna keep him day-to-day but I would say it is a capital H hopefully he would be able to go, but those things have different timetables. He is improving every day. Hopeful is closer to doubtful and if it was something that would definitely have him out we would say it, but I'm still holding out hope and I'm confident in the other guys too."

Starting slot receiver Malik Rutherford is good to go per Key after leaving the ND game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Starting middle linebacker Kyle Efford is hopeful according to Key. Key hopes that people will embrace his concept of hopeful when describing injuries.

"Kyle has been practicing but is still limited in practice and we will see where he is at on Saturday," Key said. "It will probably be a truly a pre-game decision, see if he is able to go out and do it or whatnot. The other guys (Tah'j Butler and E.J. Lightsey) are getting reps and preparing."

Key also offered updates on running back Trey Cooley who has not played since the first kick return of the Florida State game and nickel/corner/punt returner Rodney Shelley.

​"(Rodney) was close last week so if he continues on that trend if continues on the trend he is on I would say he is hopeful. I know there is questionable, doubtful, and probable right, but I've got hopefully on a lot of them right now," Key said. "That is a new category on the injury report."

