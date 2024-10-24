Brent Key's final media avail before VT

Advertisement

in other news

Following the Future: Cullins, Roche lead latest performances by commits

Following the Future: Cullins, Roche lead latest performances by commits

A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level

 • Alex Farrer
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next

Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12

 • Staff
Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

An update with the four-star defensive end prospect who made his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND

GT PFF Gradebook and snap counts from the loss to ND

Georgia Tech came into the game against #12 Notre Dame shorthanded with Haynes King and Kyle Efford out.

Premium content
 • Kelly Quinlan
Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame

Tech falls 31-13 to #12 Notre Dame

Tech won the toss and deferred, Aidan Birr’s kickoff went through the end zone for a touchback. Riley Leonard took the

 • Kelly Quinlan

in other news

Following the Future: Cullins, Roche lead latest performances by commits

Following the Future: Cullins, Roche lead latest performances by commits

A look at how Georgia Tech's class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games on the high school level

 • Alex Farrer
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next

JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss to ND and what is next

Jacketsonline publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer talk about Georgia Tech's tough 31-13 loss to #12

 • Staff
Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

Linton recaps good weekend on Georgia Tech official visit

An update with the four-star defensive end prospect who made his official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
Published Oct 24, 2024
Brent Key's final media avail before VT
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for the final time before his team heads up to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in Lane Stadium. The big story remains the status of starting quarterback Haynes King and the timeline for his return to the field.

Key said that King would not play if the game was played today, meaning the Jackets faithful should expect to see Zach Pyron make his second start of the season and second straight start at Virginia Tech. Pyron led the Jackets to a 28-27 win in Blacksburg as a true freshman in 2022.

"Haynes, you know if we were to play right now it would be a no. I'm still gonna keep him day-to-day but I would say it is a capital H hopefully he would be able to go, but those things have different timetables. He is improving every day. Hopeful is closer to doubtful and if it was something that would definitely have him out we would say it, but I'm still holding out hope and I'm confident in the other guys too."

Starting slot receiver Malik Rutherford is good to go per Key after leaving the ND game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Starting middle linebacker Kyle Efford is hopeful according to Key. Key hopes that people will embrace his concept of hopeful when describing injuries.

"Kyle has been practicing but is still limited in practice and we will see where he is at on Saturday," Key said. "It will probably be a truly a pre-game decision, see if he is able to go out and do it or whatnot. The other guys (Tah'j Butler and E.J. Lightsey) are getting reps and preparing."

Key also offered updates on running back Trey Cooley who has not played since the first kick return of the Florida State game and nickel/corner/punt returner Rodney Shelley.

​"(Rodney) was close last week so if he continues on that trend if continues on the trend he is on I would say he is hopeful. I know there is questionable, doubtful, and probable right, but I've got hopefully on a lot of them right now," Key said. "That is a new category on the injury report."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KEY'S MEDIA AVAIL

Georgia Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement