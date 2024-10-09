Star Comparison: How UNC and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits

Georgia Tech handled a pesky and undefeated Duke team to pick up win number four on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech picked up win number four on the season (4-2, 2-2) and the second ACC win with a 24-14 win over
Thoughts on where the game changed and what stood out from Tech's win over Duke Saturday night
Follow along as Georgia Tech hosts Duke for a Saturday night ACC showdown in BDS.
A big list of committed and uncommitted visitors will be on hand to see the Jackets host the Blue Devils Saturday night
Georgia Tech handled a pesky and undefeated Duke team to pick up win number four on Saturday night in Bobby Dodd Stadium
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech picked up win number four on the season (4-2, 2-2) and the second ACC win with a 24-14 win over
Thoughts on where the game changed and what stood out from Tech's win over Duke Saturday night