Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Syracuse depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits.
We’ll go position by position, starting with the offense first:
Offense
Quarterback:
Kyle McCord (4-star, 6.0)
Haynes King (3-star, 5.7)
Running backs:
LeQuint Allen Jr. (5.7, 3-star)
Jamal Haynes (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an athlete)
Tight Ends:
Oronde Gadsden (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a wide receiver)
Tight End: Avery Boyd (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a wide receiver)
Or Jackson Hawes (Unranked, was a defensive end in high school)
Wide receivers:
Yazeed Haynes (4-star, 5.8)
Umari Hatcher (3-star, 5.5)
Trebor Pena (2-star, 5.4)
Eric Singleton Jr. (2-star, 5.4)
Chase Lane (3-star, 5.6)
Malik Rutherford (3-star, 5.7)
Offensive line:
Left tackle: Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (2-star, 5.3)
Left guard: Jakob Bradford (2-star, 5.4)
Center: J'Onre Reed (2-star, 5.4)
Right guard: Mark Petry (2-star, 5.4)
Right tackle: Savion Washington (2-star, 5.4)
Left Tackle: Corey Robinson II (3-star, 5.5)
Or Jordan Brown (unranked, no Rivals card)
Left Guard: Joe Fusile (unranked)
Center: Weston Franklin (3-star, 5.7)
Right Guard: Keylan Rutledge (3-star, 5.4)
Right Tackle: Jordan Williams (3-star, 5.7)
Defense
Defensive line
Defensive ends: Fadil Digs (4-star, 5.8)
Denis Jaquez Jr. (3-star, 5.6)
Defensive tackles: Kevin Jobity Jr. (2-star, 5.3, was ranked as a defensive end)
Dion "Tank" Wilson (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a defensive end)
End: Sylvain Yondjouen (3-star, 5.5)
Nose: Zeek Biggers (2-star, 5.2)
Tackle: Makius Scott (3-star, 5.6)
Rush: Romello Height (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as an outside linebacker)
Or Kevin Harris (4-star, 5.8)
Linebackers
MLB: Marlowe Wax (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an athlete)
WLB: Derek McDonald (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a tight end)
Linebackers (2): Kyle Efford (3-star, 5.6)
Trenilyas Tatum (4-star, 5.8)
Defensive backs
CBs: Clarence Lewis (3-star, 5.6)
Devin Grant (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as a wide receiver)
SS: Alijah Clark (4-star, 5.8)
Star: Justin Barron (3-star, 5.5)
FS: Duce Chestnut (4-star, 5.8)
Nickel/Sam: Omar Daniels (3-star, 5.5)
Or Rodney Shelley (2-star, 5.4)
Strong Safety: Clayton Powell-Lee (3-star, 5.5)
Free Safety: LaMiles Brooks (4-star, 5.9)
Right Cornerback: Ahmari Harvey (4-star, 5.8)
Left Cornerback: Warren Burrell (4-star, 5.8)
Special Teams
Kicker: Brady Denaburg (2-star, 5.2)
Punter: Jack Stonehouse (2-star, 5.4)
Kicker: Aidan Birr (3-star, 5.5)
Punter: David Shanahan (2-star, 5.4)
Analysis: Seems like there are a lot of 2 and 3-star players that make up much of the starting unit for Syracuse with those that are ranked higher than that coming via the transfer portal. That will likely change in the coming years as head coach Fran Brown is known to be one of the best recruiters in the country from his time at previous stops as an assistant, most recently at Georgia.
So Georgia Tech would seem to have the edge with the larger quantity of the higher-rated recruits coming out of high school. But as we all know, games aren't decided based on your star rating out of high school.