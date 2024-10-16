Advertisement

Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' victory at UNC

Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' victory at UNC

Thoughts from the Jackets' dramatic win in Chapel Hill to move to 5-2 on the season

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer
Jamal Haynes's thrilling late TD run leads Tech over UNC 41-34

Jamal Haynes's thrilling late TD run leads Tech over UNC 41-34

Georgia Tech came into Chapel Hill looking for win number five and it took every second of the game clock to win...

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC

JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown 

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34. 

 • Kelly Quinlan

Premium content
Published Oct 16, 2024
Star Comparison: How Notre Dame and Tech starters stacked up as recruits
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
