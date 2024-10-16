Advertisement
in other news
Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' victory at UNC
Thoughts from the Jackets' dramatic win in Chapel Hill to move to 5-2 on the season
• Alex Farrer
Jamal Haynes's thrilling late TD run leads Tech over UNC 41-34
Georgia Tech came into Chapel Hill looking for win number five and it took every second of the game clock to win...
• Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown
• Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC
Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North
• Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34.
• Kelly Quinlan
in other news
Big Plays and Takeaways from Jackets' victory at UNC
Thoughts from the Jackets' dramatic win in Chapel Hill to move to 5-2 on the season
• Alex Farrer
Jamal Haynes's thrilling late TD run leads Tech over UNC 41-34
Georgia Tech came into Chapel Hill looking for win number five and it took every second of the game clock to win...
• Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown
• Kelly Quinlan
Star Comparison: How Notre Dame and Tech starters stacked up as recruits
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Georgia Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OG
- SDE
- DT
- OT
- ATH
- PRO
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
Advertisement
Advertisement