Advertisement

in other news

JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC

JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown 

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34. 

 • Kelly Quinlan
Behind Enemy Lines: North Carolina

Behind Enemy Lines: North Carolina

After some rough years, Georgia Tech football can't boast of many winning streaks in ACC play, but they own one against

Premium content
 • Kelly Quinlan
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Game Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's ACC matchup between the Jackets and Tar Heels

Premium content
 • Alex Farrer

in other news

JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC

JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown 

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North

 • Kelly Quinlan
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34. 

 • Kelly Quinlan
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
Notes and Quotes from practice and Key media avail 10/15
circle avatar
Alex Farrer  •  JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
Twitter
@AFarrersports
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Georgia Tech
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement