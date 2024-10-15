Notes and Quotes from practice and Key media avail 10/15

in other news
JOL TV: Jamal Haynes and Weston Franklin on the win over UNC
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes scored the game winning touchdown
JOL TV: Kyle Efford and Syeed Gibbs on the win over UNC
Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford and nickel Syeed Gibbs share their thoughts on the Jackets last second win at North
JOL TV: Brent Key talks about the win over UNC
Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key talks about the win over North Carolina 41-34.
Behind Enemy Lines: North Carolina
After some rough years, Georgia Tech football can't boast of many winning streaks in ACC play, but they own one against
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's ACC matchup between the Jackets and Tar Heels
