Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Duke depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits.

Analysis: Looks for the first time in an ACC matchup this year that Georgia Tech has the solid "star power" advantage. The higher-rated recruits were definitely in the favor of Florida State in the opening game, somewhat even or maybe a slight advantage for Georgia Tech in the Syracuse game and pretty even or maybe a slight advantage for Louisville in the Louisville game.

The lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is often an area I look at mainly, and Georgia Tech and Duke are relatively even in those areas as far as starters as high school recruits. Several starters on the OL and DL split between the teams are mostly between the 2 and 3-star range with maybe a 4-star tossed in there.

Skill-wise, each team has some playmakers that were rated around 3-stars with the outlier being Duke QB Maalik Murphy as a four-star top 150 player in his class before he started his career at Texas and then made his way to Durham.

Defensively, Georgia Tech has the higher-rated linebackers and secondary so take that for what it's worth.

In the end as we all know, it doesn't come down to the star rating out of high school but rather what kind of players the teams have now and how they've developed in the years since high school. We'll see how it matchups up once the ball is kicked off on Saturday night under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium.