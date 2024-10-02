PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVzZSM0czNERaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURXNlIzRzM0RFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVzZSM0czNERaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Star Comparison: How Duke and Georgia Tech starters stacked up as recruits

Texas transfer and now Duke starting QB Maalik Murphy makes a throw during the Blue Devils' game at Northwestern earlier this season.
Texas transfer and now Duke starting QB Maalik Murphy makes a throw during the Blue Devils' game at Northwestern earlier this season. (David Banks/USA Today Sports Images)
Alex Farrer • JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
@AFarrersports
Team and recruiting writer at JacketsOnline.com

Here is a look at the starters (or co-starters) listed on the Georgia Tech and Duke depth charts and their Rivals' star and point rankings as high school recruits.

We’ll go position by position, starting with the offense first:

Offense

Quarterbacks:

Maalik Murphy (4-star, 5.9)

Advertisement

Haynes King (3-star, 5.7)

Running backs:

Jaquez Moore (5.5, 3-star, was ranked as an athlete)

Jamal Haynes (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an athlete)

Tight Ends:

Nicky Dalmolin (3-star, 5.5)

Avery Boyd (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a wide receiver)

Or Jackson Hawes (Unranked, was a defensive end in high school)

Wide receivers:

1. Eli Pancol (3-star, 5.6)

or Javon Harvey (2-star, 5.3, was ranked as an athlete)

2. Sahmir Hagans (2-star, 5.4)

or Que'Sean Brown (3-star, 5.5)

3. Jordan Moore (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a Dual QB)

Eric Singleton Jr. (2-star, 5.4)

Chase Lane (3-star, 5.6)

Malik Rutherford (3-star, 5.7)

Offensive line:

Left tackle: Bruno Fina (3-star, 5.6)

Left guard: Caleb Krings (unranked)

Center: Matt Craycraft (3-star, 5.5)

Right guard: Justin Pickett (3-star, 5.6)

Right tackle: Brian Parker II (3-star, 5.6)

Left Tackle: Corey Robinson II (3-star, 5.5)

Or Jordan Brown (unranked, no Rivals card)

Left Guard: Joe Fusile (unranked)

Center: Weston Franklin (3-star, 5.7)

Right Guard: Keylan Rutledge (2-star, 5.4)

Right Tackle: Jordan Williams (3-star, 5.7)

Defense

Defensive line

Vyper: Wesley Williams (5.7, 3-star, was ranked as a strongside defensive end)

Nose Tackle: Aaron Hall (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a weakside defensive end)

Defensive Tackle: Kendy Charles (2-star, 5.3, was ranked as a strongside defensive end)

Defensive End: Vincent Anthony Jr. (4-star, 5.8)

End: Josh Robinson (3-star, 5.7)

or Sylvain Yondjouen (3-star, 5.5)

Nose: Zeek Biggers (2-star, 5.2)

Tackle: Makius Scott (3-star, 5.6)

Rush: Romello Height (3-star, 5.7, was ranked as an outside linebacker)

Or Kevin Harris (4-star, 5.8)

Linebackers:

Mike: Nick Morris Jr. (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as an outside linebacker)

Will: Tre Freeman (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as an outside linebacker)

or Alex Howard (unranked, listed as an outside linebacker)

Star: Cameron Bergeron (3-star, 5.6, was ranked as a cornerback)

or Tre Freeman (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as an outside linebacker)

Kyle Efford (3-star, 5.6)

Trenilyas Tatum (4-star, 5.8)

Defensive backs

CB: Chandler Rivers (3-star, 5.6)

CB: Joshua Pickett (3-star, 5.5)

FS: Terry Moore (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a running back)

Rover: Jaylen Stinson (3-star, 5.5, was ranked as a CB)

Nickel/Sam: Omar Daniels (3-star, 5.5)

Or Rodney Shelley (2-star, 5.4, was ranked as an athlete)

Strong Safety: Clayton Powell-Lee (3-star, 5.5)

Free Safety: LaMiles Brooks (4-star, 5.9, was ranked as a CB)

Right Cornerback: Ahmari Harvey (4-star, 5.8, was ranked as a safety)

Left Cornerback: Warren Burrell (4-star, 5.8)

Special Teams

Kicker: Todd Pelino (unranked)

Punter: Kade Reynoldson (2-star, 5.4)

Kickoff: Ryan Degyansky (no Rivals card)

Kicker: Aidan Birr (3-star, 5.5)

Punter: David Shanahan (2-star, 5.4)

Analysis: Looks for the first time in an ACC matchup this year that Georgia Tech has the solid "star power" advantage. The higher-rated recruits were definitely in the favor of Florida State in the opening game, somewhat even or maybe a slight advantage for Georgia Tech in the Syracuse game and pretty even or maybe a slight advantage for Louisville in the Louisville game.

The lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is often an area I look at mainly, and Georgia Tech and Duke are relatively even in those areas as far as starters as high school recruits. Several starters on the OL and DL split between the teams are mostly between the 2 and 3-star range with maybe a 4-star tossed in there.

Skill-wise, each team has some playmakers that were rated around 3-stars with the outlier being Duke QB Maalik Murphy as a four-star top 150 player in his class before he started his career at Texas and then made his way to Durham.

Defensively, Georgia Tech has the higher-rated linebackers and secondary so take that for what it's worth.

In the end as we all know, it doesn't come down to the star rating out of high school but rather what kind of players the teams have now and how they've developed in the years since high school. We'll see how it matchups up once the ball is kicked off on Saturday night under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2dlb3JnaWF0ZWNoLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9zdGFyLWNvbXBhcmlzb24taG93LWR1a2UtYW5kLWdlb3Jn aWEtdGVjaC1zdGFydGVycy1zdGFja2VkLXVwLWFzLXJlY3J1aXRzIiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZn ZW9yZ2lhdGVjaC5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnN0YXItY29tcGFyaXNv bi1ob3ctZHVrZS1hbmQtZ2VvcmdpYS10ZWNoLXN0YXJ0ZXJzLXN0YWNrZWQt dXAtYXMtcmVjcnVpdHMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA5OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=