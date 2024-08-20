PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVzZSM0czNERaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURXNlIzRzM0RFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Seither lost for season after suffering knee injury in preseason camp

Georgia Tech's Brett Seither gets up after making a touchdown catch during the Jackets' win over North Carolina last seaosn. (Brett Davis/USAToday)
Alex Farrer • JacketsOnline
Staff Writer
@AFarrersports
Team and recruiting writer at JacketsOnline.com

Costly injuries are routinely an unwelcomed part of preseason camp, and Georgia Tech was bitten by that bug recently as tight end Brett Seither suffered a knee injury at practice that will cost him the entire 2024 season.

The announcement was officially made on Tuesday by head coach Brent Key during his game-week media availability. The redshirt-senior, who was heading into his second season with the Jackets after transferring from Georgia, will seek a medical redshirt in an attempt to return for another season at Georgia Tech in 2025 according to sources.

Last season Seither appeared in all 13 games for Georgia Tech, including one start, and finished with seven receptions for 101 yards. While his overall receiving numbers weren't eye-popping, he made his catches count with four touchdown receptions to finish second on the team, including hauling in the eventual game-winner in the fourth quarter of the Jackets' dramatic comeback win at home over North Carolina in October. He had another touchdown catch earlier in that game as he became the first Georgia Tech tight end in more than 20 years with multiple TD receptions in the same game.

Seither is the second tight end Georgia Tech has lost for the 2024 season after redshirt-sophomore Jackson Long suffered a knee injury back in the spring. Those injures leave the Jackets with six tight ends listed on the roster, including Jackson Hawes, Ryland Goede, Luke Harpring, Josh Beetham, David Prince and Blake Ragsdale.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on Aug. 24 against Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland at noon.


