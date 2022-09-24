ORLANDO- Georgia Tech fell for the third time this season in another frustrating game 27-10 to Central Florida on the road including five scoreless trips to the red zone. The Jackets dropped to 1-4 under head coach Geoff Collins against G5 programs and 10-28 in his three-plus seasons now under the current coach. UCF managed enough offensively to dominate the game by simply making fewer mistakes and slowing down the Jackets in the red zone. “The keys and critical moments in the game, we had penalties, where we can’t have them, we had a punt blocked early in the game right before halftime which can’t happen and then we went to the red zone five times and got zero points out of them,” Collins said. “It’s hard to win a game against a really good football team, obviously credit to UCF, but not the result we want. Getting points on the board is critical and we are not doing it and obviously, that falls on me as the head coach. It is very frustrating to move the ball up and down the field at a high level, but when we get down (to the red zone) we have to get points and we did not get points.”

Plumlee runs through the Tech defense on one of his many rushing attempts on Saturday (Mike Watters/USAToday)

McCollum gets tackled by a UCF defender (Mike Watters/USAToday)

OFFENSE

Tech quarterback Jeff Sims threw the ball better than he has since the season opener passing for 314 yards a touchdown and no interceptions in the game, but he had a costly red zone fumble and was sacked four times on Saturday as well. The Jackets ran the ball well with 164 yards rushing on 28 carries factoring out the four sacks against Sims for a 6.1 yards per carry average. Hassan Hall had 54 yards on seven touches, Sims ran 11 times including sacks for a net of 38 yards and Dontae Smith had seven carries for 37 yards plus two catches for 18 yards. Hall had 40 yards receiving on three catches and 70 yards on kickoffs for 164 all-purpose yards on the day. Tech’s lone touchdown came on a pass to Malachi Carter on a 59 yard pass from Sims. Carter had three catches for 89 yards. Nate McCollum had six catches for 51 yards and Dylan Leonard had a 19-yard catch that should’ve led to a score before Sims’ fumble. McCollum saved the day for the Jackets on Sims’ fumble that Tre’Mon Morris-Brash nearly returned for a touchdown 90 yards. The Jackets’ slot receiver ran the full field and striped the ball as Morris-Brash was about to cross the end zone forcing a fumble and a touchback. “You just never give up on a play and I was just trying to make a play and get the ball out,” McCollum said.

DEFENSE



Defensively, Charlie Thomas, had another strong game racking up 10 tackles, a TFL and a forced fumble before a 4th quarter ejection for a questionable targeting call in the final quarter ended his day and UCF quarterback immediately run the next play to his vacated spot for a 28-yard touchdown. Defensive ends Keion White and Sylvain Yondjouen each had a sack for the Jackets and safety LaMiles Brooks had his first career interception. “Originally there were three receivers running deep and I tried to play closer to the third receiver and I out of the corner of my eye my defensive line was getting pressure on the quarterback and he threw up a bad ball so I just sped to it and it was great coverage by KJ Wallace and I just finished it off,” Brooks said of his interception. Plumlee ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, but threw for just 49 yards on 16 attempts with an interception. The Knights racked up 284 yards on 56 rushing attempts. “I feel like we played pretty well at all three levels,” Brooks said. “The DL, the linebackers and the secondary, we obviously have some things to still improve upon, but I feel like it was a great showing for the defense.” Georgia Tech outplayed the Knights for much of the game and beat them statistically in every category except rushing yards and points scored because of kicking woes and miscues in the red zone. McCollum said going zero for five is not up to the standard at Georgia Tech.

“We have to execute and five times that is unacceptable,” McCollum said of the scoreless red zone trips.





UN-SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicking and punting remained a sore spot for the Jackets with Jude Kelley missing a pair of shorter field goals including hitting the upright before halftime on a 37-yarder, but he hit a 42-yard field goal improving to 2-2 from 40+ yards, he is just 0-3 from 39 in this year. Punter David Shanahan had his fourth punt blocked of the season more than doubling any total since 1983 for the Jackets. Pre-1982 stats have not been researched yet. With some of the special teams' issues, Collins said they’ve had to adjust some things like not having their normal snapper Cade Long through the first four games with an injury and having Henry Freer in. Freer had a high snap on one of the missed field goals and Shanahan mishandled one of his punts, but not the one that was blocked. Kickoff specialist Gavin Stewart did not play for the second straight week leaving kicker Jude Kelley as the kicker, kickoff specialist, and backup punter. A less than ideal situation. Collins explained the block this week. “The biggest flaw tonight, our stems don’t need to re-ID the protection and in the heat of the moment we did and re-ID’d the protection and that shouldn’t have happened,” Collins said. Collins also said his expectation is to be the coach at Georgia Tech for the Pitt game and other games moving ahead. “My expectations, I just stood in front of a team, a bunch of young men that I absolutely love, I gave my all for them and my expectation is to continue to do that. I’m blessed to coach here. Obviously, there are things that we fell short on and we have to continue to get better in every phase to do that.” McCollum gave Collins a vote of confidence after the game. “This was a tough loss, but I believe in coach Collins. I like his energy every day and I feel like honestly this game was on us,” he said. “I had a fumble in the red zone and that can’t happen. I believe in coach Collins and we going to come in tomorrow and get ready for Pitt.”

DRIVE BY DRIVE