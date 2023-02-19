Well, the Yellow Jackets are 3-0. That's arguably the biggest positive to come out of this weekend. Other contenders for the award would be the power that Jake DeLeo has found, Logan McGuire's ability to miss bats, or the health of Jackson Finley. The list of questions, on the other hand, are lengthy. At first glance, Georgia Tech saw their series with a mid-level MAC opponent finish with 26 strikeouts at the plate and a pitching staff with a 7.67 ERA and 9 home runs allowed. With a trip to Statesboro to take on a Georgia Southern team coming off of a series win against West Virginia, let's take a look at five big questions..

Photo Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

1. How long will Compton and Campbell be out, and who replaces them?

The first game of the season saw Kristian Campbell leave with a shoulder injury. He did not return at any point this weekend, and per many conversations that JOL has had with sources around the program, the dreaded "day-to-day" designation is being mentioned. Hall said as much in his post-game presser. With the game out-of-hand (at the time) Compton was rounding first when something appeared.. off with his hamstring as he began to attempt a slide. He was down in obvious pain, and left the game with a rather large limp. Romano has stepped in and played 2B in Campbell's absence. He went 3-10 on the weekend, 3 RBI, 2 BB, and 3 K. No errors defensively, and looked the part of someone that could fill the role if they opt to be cautious with Campbell. Compton's injury is so fresh, having just happened a matter of hours ago, that I doubt there is a concrete plan in place just yet. Baughcum came in following the injury, but it is unclear at this time whether or not he will be the one to see an opportunity if Compton misses an extended period of time. Could Romano slide over to 3B upon Campbell's return, opening up the DH spot? He was listed as a SS/3B on his Perfect Game profile..

2. Is Busse on the right seat of the.. busse?

The hype around Terry Busse was felt throughout the fall both around the Georgia Tech campus and between media members who had the chance to get eyes on him. Busse was electric during fall ball, and looked headed for the Friday night role in the rotation. Even just last week, sources had indicated to JOL that it was likely he would be in the rotation, although they were unsure of whether that would be Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Fast forward to this past week, and Danny Hall announced the rotation of Brown, McGuire, and Finley. Busse made one appearance over the weekend- 1 IP, 1 hit allowed, and 3 K. He gave up a double, but looked dominant other than the pitch that led to that. Rewind back to Dawson Brown's start on Friday, and it becomes even clearer why this is such a question- 2.2 IP, 6 K, 5. BB, and 5 ER to go along with 2 HBP and 1 wild pitch.

3. If he is not, what does the back of the bullpen look like without him?

Brown looked much more confident, both in terms of his performance and physically, last season when coming out of the bullpen. He would be an obvious candidate for a job in the back-half of the bullpen, as would Cam'Ron Hill, the lefty who exited Saturday's game early with an injury. Aeden Finateri, believe it or not, may be the arm best suited for the role. In a time where it was needed, his composure and poise helped settle down the game on Friday night when it was needed most. Jackson Vaughan thre the ball extremely well both in the fall and earlier this spring, so his early struggles come off as a bit of.a surprise. If he can turn things around, he is obviously an option as well. Noah Samol, despite his ERA of over 30 after giving up six runs, is a name that could emerge in a role as the season progresses. The freshman lefty showed an impressive repertoire over the weekend, while also still showing the fact that he was making his first collegiate start.

4. How can the staff limit hard contact without the level of velocity from years' past?

Jackson Finley. pre-injury, was throwing in the high 90's. Zach Maxwell, now with the Cincinnati Reds, touched 100 MPH several times during his time at Georgia Tech. The arms that Hall and Borrell have thrown out there thus far this season have shown an improved ability to locate the ball, but the velocity is at a level in which home runs could very easily plague the entire pitching staff. The RedHawks of Miami hit 9 HR over the weekend. That's an alarming stat, especially when you consider both that they are likely leading the country (as of 11pm on 2/19) and the fact that last season they hit just 54 as a team. Against a Georgia Southern team that hit just one HR in their series win over West Virginia, keeping the ball in the ballpark will need to be a priority.

5. Where should Stephen Reid bat in the lineup?