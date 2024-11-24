Rivals prediction: Touted WR to flip to Georgia Tech

ATLANTAp- follow along as Georgia Tech hosts NC State in the home finale on Thursday night.
Despite playing on Thursday night in the middle of the GHSA playoffs, Georgia Tech will have an impressive
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Thursday night's matchup between the Jackets and Wolfpack
Some insights from Diop's AAU coach on his commitment to the Jackets and what kind of player he is
Georgia Tech receives pledge from 4-star power forward prospect from OTE to start 2026 cycle
ATLANTAp- follow along as Georgia Tech hosts NC State in the home finale on Thursday night.
Despite playing on Thursday night in the middle of the GHSA playoffs, Georgia Tech will have an impressive
Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Thursday night's matchup between the Jackets and Wolfpack