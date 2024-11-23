Jackets pick up huge flip from top-50 national recruit Harris

Georgia Tech and head coach Brent Key continue to try to polish off an impressive 2025 recruiting class, and a major flip from another ACC program helped a good bit in that effort on Saturday.





Cedartown 4-star (6.0) safety Tae Harris announced via social media that he has flipped his commitment from Clemson to Georgia Tech to become the 22nd member of the Jackets' 2025 class.





Harris, who is ranked as the No. 4 safety in the country, the No. 43 overall prospect in the country and the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia, originally committed to Georgia back in 2023 before backing off that commitment in January of this year. He then pulled the trigger on the commitment to Clemson in March and has appeared to be a solid member of the Tigers' class since then.





But Georgia Tech continued to recruit him hard, and after a visit to watch the Jackets' win over NC State on Thursday, Harris decided he would make the switch and go with the in-state school just about an hour away from Cedartown High.





Harris is the Jackets' highest-ranked commitment since Calvin Johnson in 2004, who was a Rivals 4-star (6.0) prospect and ranked No. 37 nationally before a historic career on The Flats and further in the NFL.





The Harris commitment moves Georgia Tech up to 19th in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2025.