Georgia Tech flips elite four-star SAF Tae Harris away from Clemson

Tae Harris was in the Flats on Thursday for another thrilling Georgia Tech victory.

Now, one of the top safeties in the country has had a change of heart.

The longtime Clemson verbal commitment from the Peach State has flipped his commitment in-state to the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has come on strong with Harris and a number of other local targets -- a theme for Brent Key that started to rear itself early in the 2025 class and has only escalated in a significant way as the Early Signing Period fastly approaches.

It continued with the No. 43 overall recruit in the Rivals250 on Saturday.

"I'm home," Harris told Rivals of his flip to Georgia Tech.