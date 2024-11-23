Georgia Tech flips elite four-star SAF Tae Harris away from Clemson

Tae Harris was in the Flats on Thursday for another thrilling Georgia Tech victory.
Now, one of the top safeties in the country has had a change of heart.
The longtime Clemson verbal commitment from the Peach State has flipped his commitment in-state to the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has come on strong with Harris and a number of other local targets -- a theme for Brent Key that started to rear itself early in the 2025 class and has only escalated in a significant way as the Early Signing Period fastly approaches.
It continued with the No. 43 overall recruit in the Rivals250 on Saturday.
"I'm home," Harris told Rivals of his flip to Georgia Tech.
Harris is one of the nation's best safety prospects.
The No. 4-ranked SAF in the Rivals250 for this cycle out of Cedartown (Ga.) High School, Harris boasts electric times running track. He clocked a 10.6-second 100-meter and a 21.2-second 200-meter in the spring at 6-foot and 200-plus pounds.
As a senior, Harris was dynamic playing downhill at safety and also a playmaker toting the rock for the Cedartown High School offense. He piled up nearly 1,300 total yards of offense, including 18 touchdowns, and 70 tackles on defense.