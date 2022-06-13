ATLANTA- The future of Parkview HS (Ga.) quarterback Colin Houck will be decided this summer, but not in the same way most athletes make their college decision. Houck is now weighing whether he wants to play baseball in college full-time or split his time between football and baseball. Georgia Tech wants him to play both sports and the Jackets' coaches got to spend Monday working with the versatile Houck during Tech's 7v7 Tournament.