Projected starting WR Leo Blackburn out with second knee injury
After starts and stops redshirt sophomore wide receiver Leo Blackburn was able to play the final two-thirds of the 2022 season. He was poised for a breakout 2023 season as the projected starter at one of the outside receiver spots but misfortune stuck again on Monday as Blackburn tore his other ACL after tearing one in 2021 during fall camp.
Blackburn also dealt with a significant wrist injury that sidelined him for half of the 2022 season while coming off his first ACL injury. He was forced to play in a cast and later a brace for the wrist.
During his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Brent Key spoke about Blackburn's likely season-ending injury.
"Leo was hurt at Monday's practice and will be out most likely for the season with a knee," Key said. "It is unfortunate for Leo and he is a great kid. He has been snakebitten the last three years with these things."
The Jackets were in full pads during Monday's practice when Blackburn was injured during a play. Key said it is an unfortunate reminder of something he talks to his team about every day on the football field.
"The thing we talk about every day with our players is be where your feet are, control what you can control, and play one day at a time," Key said. "Learn from the past and prepare for the future."
Key brought Blackburn in along with his mother on Wednesday before releasing the news to the media and he said he found the one bright spot in all of this for the Blackburn family.
"Leo and his mom came into the office and I told him this is great news because now he is not only going to get to graduate from Georgia Tech, but now he is going to get a Master's from Georgia Tech while he is still able to chase every dream he had in football and succeed at it," Key said. "That is truly a bright spot and Leo will be able to do that. We talk a lot about character and toughness as a team and what we want when you talk about those true qualities Leo Blackburn checks almost every box and he will be back stronger than ever."
Blackburn played in seven games with five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. The Jackets will likely turn to the transfer portal for additional receiver help for 2023 after losing starters Malachi Carter, EJ Jenkins, and now Blackburn at the outside receiver position. James BlackStrain another young receiver had a season-ending injury in mid-2022 as well.
"It is next man up," Key said of the WR room. "We talked about it as a staff and we go into every single day worrying about the guys we have now to play 12 games with next year and nothing else. The receiver position is one I've actually been very pleased with in just the first five days as far as getting balls in space and Buster (Faulkner) is doing a great job of designing plays to work sideline to sideline."