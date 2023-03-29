After starts and stops redshirt sophomore wide receiver Leo Blackburn was able to play the final two-thirds of the 2022 season. He was poised for a breakout 2023 season as the projected starter at one of the outside receiver spots but misfortune stuck again on Monday as Blackburn tore his other ACL after tearing one in 2021 during fall camp.

Blackburn also dealt with a significant wrist injury that sidelined him for half of the 2022 season while coming off his first ACL injury. He was forced to play in a cast and later a brace for the wrist.

During his press conference on Wednesday, head coach Brent Key spoke about Blackburn's likely season-ending injury.

"Leo was hurt at Monday's practice and will be out most likely for the season with a knee," Key said. "It is unfortunate for Leo and he is a great kid. He has been snakebitten the last three years with these things."

The Jackets were in full pads during Monday's practice when Blackburn was injured during a play. Key said it is an unfortunate reminder of something he talks to his team about every day on the football field.

"The thing we talk about every day with our players is be where your feet are, control what you can control, and play one day at a time," Key said. "Learn from the past and prepare for the future."