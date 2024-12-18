Portal update on TE Harry Lodge after his visit to Georgia Tech

Link to The Buzz board post below:
https://georgiatech.forums.rivals.com/threads/quick-update-on-transfer-portal-te-target-harry-lodge.45938/
The return of quarterbacks Haynes King and Aaron Philo for 2025 cannot be oversold for Georgia Tech's future.
Jackets gain another commit in the secondary from former Carrollton standout who started 12 games as a freshman at UAB
Columbus native who had two productive seasons at Penn gets up-close look at Jackets as he ponders transfer decision
Georgia Tech football will be adding some pieces via the portal and we are looking at some potential offers
Former Eastern Michigan and Creekside High standout becomes Tech's first portal commit of 2025 cycle
