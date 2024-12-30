Tech freshman OL Greer enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech freshman offensive lineman Kai Greer announced today that he was entering the transfer portal after one year with the Jackets' program.





Greer didn't appear in a game this past season. He maintains his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining when he finds his new home.





Greer, from Marvin Ridge High in Waxhaw, North Carolina, was ranked as a 4-star (5.8) offensive tackle out of high school in the 2024 class according to Rivals. He was the No. 12 overall player in the state of North Carolina and No. 21 overall offensive tackle in the class. Greer originally committed to Arkansas before switching his commitment to Georgia Tech late in the recruiting cycle.