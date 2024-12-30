Jackets' OL Screws heads into portal

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Patrick Screws will be searching for a new program to call home as he announced via social media Monday morning that he would be entering the transfer portal after two years with the Jackets' program.





Screws, a redshirt-freshman, didn't appear in a game during the last two seasons, including a redshirt year in 2023. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.





Screws was ranked as a 3-star (5.7) offensive tackle prospect by Rivals out of Eufala High in Eufala, Alabama in the 2023 recruiting class. He was rated as the 29th-best player in the state of Alabama and the 61st-best overall offensive tackle in the class.