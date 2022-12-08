After less than seven months at Georgia Tech, quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is on the move once again. Phommachanh transferred from Clemson to the Flats last summer, but he found himself on the bottom end of the quarterback depth chart throughout the season.

Following injuries to starter Jeff Sims and freshman quarterback Zach Pyron, Phommachanh finally saw his first action as a Yellow Jacket against North Carolina in week 12 in a rotation with Zach Gibson.

He played just 32 snaps in the final two games of the season echoing his limited action at Clemson over three seasons with the Tigers.