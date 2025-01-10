Penson using Navy All-American Bowl week to test skills, get better

Four-star (5.8) athlete Dalen Penson committed to Georgia Tech back in June, but the Jackets had to hold off multiple strong pushes from other schools, including Southern Cal and Stanford, down the stretch to secure the Sandy Creek High standout's signature in December.





This week in the lead-up to the Navy All-American Bowl, Penson has shown why he was such a hot commodity in the 2025 class as he has turned heads at defensive back as one of the top performers during practice for the East team while competing against some of the other top prospects in the country.





Penson, who made plays at defensive back, wide receiver, kick returner and even punter during his senior season this past Fall to help Sandy Creek to a 10-2 record and a region title, said it has been a great week for his growth as a football player in San Antonio as he looks forward to the next level.





"It’s feels great to be competing against the best in the nation," Penson told JOL in an interview on Thursday. "I’m learning from my mistakes which is going to take me a long way at the next level."





After several days of practice and pregame festivities this week, Penson and his East teammates will battle the West squad in the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl that will kick off at 1 p.m. eastern on Saturday from the Alamodome in San Antonio, which will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.





Penson's fellow member of Georgia Tech's 2025 class, quarterback Grady Adamson from Deer Creek, Oklahoma, will compete on the opposite side for the West.





When asked about what can be expected from Penson in Saturday's game, he had high hopes for what he wants to do.





"LOCKDOWN! Man on man...there is definitely going to be plays made," said Penson emphatically.





Penson and Adamson will each finish their final semesters of high school before officially joining the Georgia Tech program this summer after graduation. Penson he's looking forward to getting his college career started on The Flats.





"I can’t wait to come to Tech and give them everything I've got," said Penson.







Penson and Adamson aren't the last Georgia Tech 2025 signees to compete in postseason all-star games this year as both defensive back Tae Harris and offensive lineman Josh Petty are scheduled to play in the Polynesian Bowl next Friday (Jan. 17) at Kunuiakea Stadium in Hololulu, Hawaii with the game scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern time and set to be broadcast on NFL Network.





Harris also competed in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2 in DeLand, Florida.