Peery chose GT over offers from several schools, but as his recruitment was coming to a close, had narrowed it down to a top nine including the following schools: Maryland, NC State, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Boise State, and Louisville among others.

Georgia Tech has their QB for the Class of 2021. On Monday afternoon, right outside of Los Angeles, nationally-coveted QB Chayden Peery unveiled his commitment to Georgia Tech by way of a commitment video.

“When I committed, I had some close friends, and my immediate family behind me,” said Peery. “When I told coach (Dave) Patenaude and Collins, they were super excited. Collins was with his family, and he had his daughter on the call too. He said ‘Say hi to our new QB!” That was super cool.

My relationships with them (CGC and CDP) played a huge part in this decision. They both are so relatable, and throughout this process they weren’t ever pushy and they never put any pressure on me. They kept it real with me from the start, and told me I was their top guy. They seem very similar to my parents, and the way they raised me.

The beginning of this week (last week) I decided that GT was where I thought I wanted to be. I just kept talking to my parents, and we were talking about how long to wait, which we decided was no more.

We all were excited, The other commits too. I’ve been in contact with both Zeek Biggers and James BlackStrain. Both are like minded as me, and can see what we are building at GT. It is going to be special.



Everything kind of all worked out, and fell into place. My family is going to be able to move, and my dad will still be able to work for the same company because of his company having their HQ in Duluth. The plan is for them to move sometime after I come.

Coach Patenaude and Collins are both guys that are very similar to my parents, with the same principles and such. I feel like Georgia Tech is the best fit for me. Their education is top notch, and I’ll be in a great city.

I think they are going to need a guy at QB who can make quick decisions, check out of plays and be smart down the field. To be able to sling it from the pocket, but also have the ability to pull it down if the middle backer flies out, or if a defensive end crashes and go pick up a first down with my legs. All of these are things that I have done, and am very capable of.

This is the end of my recruitment, and I will be enrolling early."