Offensive outages and Sims' injury doom the Jackets in 16-9 loss to UVA
ATLANTA- Another week and another game down to the wire for Georgia Tech under interim head coach Brent Key, but without his star quarterback Jeff Sims, the Jackets came up on the short end of the stick in a 16-9 loss to Virginia. The Jackets fell to 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in ACC play and 2-1 under Key while Virginia improved to 3-4 and 1-3 in league play. The Jackets' offense was the big culprit in the loss for Tech accounting for just three points and 201 yards of total offense on 73 plays including an interception in the end zone thrown by Sims.
“You’ve got to play smarter football at times on the field,” Key said in his opening statement after the game. “We’ve got to be more productive in certain areas of the team. I’ll say nothing different than what I told the team in the locker room, regardless of who is in the game at what position, everyone else has to rise up and raise their level of play.”
The turning point in the game was in the reinjury of Sims’ foot in the first half. That led to Zach Gibson the Akron transfer seeing the first action of his Tech career. Gibson led the lone scoring drive for the offense late in the first half with Tech ending up with a short field goal from Gavin Stewart to make it 13-9 at the half. Gibson ended up getting sacked seven times in the game including a key sack on the second-to-last drive of the game followed by a drop that ended the Jackets’ best drive of the second half at the GT48. The Jackets had the ball at the UVA32 with 3rd and 2 and Gibson took a sack/fell down at the GT48 on a strange play call late in the game. Key admitted there were issues running the ball and some calls that should be looked at after the game.
“There were times when we got one dimensional I thought at times and put ourselves in a poor position on offense,” Key said. “That falls on my shoulders and I take responsibility for that. We’ve got to be able to sustain drives and we were not able to, particularly in the second half.”
Tech quarterbacks were sacked eight times on the day.
“I think for me I was just getting my feet wet and obviously I played a poor game in my opinion,” Gibson said. “I did not do what I need to do in order for us to win and I need to be better moving forward.”
Sims was 6-11 passing for 47 yards with an interception and just one net yard rushing on three carries.
The ground game for Tech was not used much with Hassan Hall leading the way with 12 carries for 42 yards and Dontae Smith added 33 yards on just nine carries. The duo had just eight rushes in the second half despite the game being a one-score game.
In 11 of Tech’s 15 drives, they failed to move the ball more than 17 yards and the Jackets had seven three-and-outs.
Nate McCollum led Tech receivers with 62 yards on five catches while Malachi Carter and Hall each had 4 receptions.
Tech had a shot late in the game, but on the final play of the game with six seconds left, Gibson ran out of bounds to end the game instead of throwing downfield.
“What was going through my mind is that I knew I had six or seven seconds left and there was time for one last play. I evaded the rush and started moving to my left I looked downfield and didn’t really see a throw at all. I didn’t feel like there was anybody to get it to in that moment. I can’t throw the ball 70-80 yards so I just felt like running out of bounds and taking the loss,” Gibson said. “After talking with the coaches, I should’ve given somebody a chance and not just given up on the game at that point because it is not a good look especially for the people in the stands and people watching on TV asking why is he running out of bounds, but it is what it is. It is one play, that one play did not affect the entire game and that is all I’m going to say. There were multiple opportunities for us to get things going and we shouldn’t have been in that position.”
On the offensive play calling, Key said he wanted to wait until he had time to discuss with the staff the game and watch film before he said anything publicly on his take on Chip Long’s offensive play calls in the game or even defensively how Andrew Thacker and his staff handled that side of the ball.
“One thing as far as concerning play calls on either side of the ball, I really don’t want to say anything about that until we have a chance to get together as a staff and talk about that after watching the tape together,” he said.
Key did stress that if they have to go with Gibson next week at Florida State they will need a different plan of attack.
“With Zack being the quarterback we have to go back to the drawing board and find what gives him the best chance to run the offense and give us a chance to win,” Key said. “The name of the game is everyone on the field, collectively in all three phases having confidence in each other and that is what has to take place.”
Sims status moving ahead remains in doubt per Key.
“I have no clue (Sims) status, we will know by Saturday. We will get an update tomorrow there is something a lower body, foot or something and we will find out and let you guys know,” he said.
Poor officiating plagued the first half as well with multiple bad calls or phantom calls against Tech that drew the ire of national media watching the game. One sequence led to Virginia’s first touchdown of the game.
DEFENSE A BRIGHT SPOT
Defensively, the Jackets played well forcing three turnovers in Virginia first four drives including a pick six by LaMiles Brooks that gave Tech just six points due to a missed PAT. Virginia had 12 drives end with no points, two missed field goals and multiple punts.
“When I intercepted the ball, I relied on my teammates and I knew they would set blocks for me. I watched my teammates create a wall for me to get into the end zone,” Brooks said.
Tech’s defense had four different possessions where Virginia started with good or better field position and the Jackets gave up zero points on those drives with the lone points coming off the short field being a fumble recovery after Gibson fumbled a mesh.
“We don’t concern ourselves with what the offense has going on, we just focus on what the defense has to do whatever situation presents itself,” senior defensive end Keion White said. “We just put the ball down and play the next play whether it was on the short field or the long field.”
Brooks also recovered a fumble on a strip by Trenilyas Tatum. Kaleb Edwards also had a forced fumble in the game and Zamari Walton had an interception on a key play.
The Tech defense did struggle to get consistent pressure on Armstrong throughout the game however resulting in zero sacks on the day.
“We knew they struggled with protection and they came up with a good plan against our pass rush. We knew they struggled a little with protection so they had a bye week and we had a bye week and I guess they had a plan to get the ball out a little faster and move the pocket a little bit to prevent us from getting to the quarterback,” White said.
Brooks and Charlie Thomas led the team with 9 tackles a piece and the Jackets defense had seven tackles for a loss in the game.
Armstrong threw for 255 yards and had two touchdowns one on the ground and one in the air along with two interceptions. He ran for 91 yards with 42 coming on a key play late in the game where he escaped pressure deep in his own end zone to burn the clock and seal the win.
Another highlight from a rough day came via special teams on a 4th quarter blocked punt by walk-on running back Daylon Gordon that Ahmari Harvey recovered. Zeek Biggers blocked a field goal as well in the third quarter.
DRIVE BY DRIVE
After a touchback on the opening kickoff, Georgia Tech started the first drive of the game at their own 25. Sims hit two quick screens to Nate McCollum and Malachi Carter to set up third and one, but Jordan Williams had a false start on third and short to set up 3rd and medium, Sims couldn’t connect with Carter and the Jackets had to punt. David Shanahan’s punt traveled just 29 yards to the UVA 42. Perris Jones fumbled on third and short after Trenilyas Tatum punched the ball out and LaMiles Brooks recovered the fumble at the GT39.
Following the turnover, Hassan Hall carried two times to set up third and five at the GT44. Malachi Carter hauled in a 23-yard pass with good protection on a UVA blitz to convert to the UVA33. Tech rode Dontae Smith down to the UVA8, but on third and goal Sims misfired to Malachi Carter in the end zone and Coen King came up with the interception.
On the second play from scrimmage, Tech picked off Brennan Armstrong and returned the interception 37-yards for a touchdown off a tipped pass. Gavin Stewart missed the PAT, Tech took a 6-0 lead with 6:51 to go in the first quarter.
After a touchback on the kickoff, Armstrong hit Lavel Davis for a 31-yard pass. Armstrong on third and long from midfield hit Keytaon Thompson for 15-yards to the GT25. Virginia got to the GT2 on back-to-back pass interference calls one on K.J. Wallace on third down and one in the end zone by Brooks. Keion White stuffed Jones for a loss on first down. On third down and one, Armstrong was able to score on the QB keeper to give the Cavs a 7-6 lead over Tech with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
On first down after a touchback, Sims hit Nate McCollum for 17-yards to the GT42. Malik Rutherford picked up four yards on the next play. On the next play Rutherford lost two on an inside screen. Sims was sacked on third down to force a punt. That played ended the first quarter. Shanahan’s punt traveled 40 yards to the UVA21.
After misfiring on first down, Armstrong’s second pass was nearly intercepted by Zeek Biggers who batted it up in the air behind the line of scrimmage. After a bad roughing the passer call on D’Quan Douse gave UVA a first down, Zamari Walton picked off Armstrong at the GT26, but his momentum took him back 8 yards.
Taking over at their own 18, Hall carried the ball two times and Sims ran for a first down at the GT 28. After nearly fumbling, GT faced third and 6 from their own 32. Sims threw the ball out of bounds forcing a Shanahan punt. The punt went 53-yards to the UVA 15 where it was fair caught.
Akelo Stone drew an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty to move UVA back to their own 8. After two short gains, got to 3rd and 9, but LaMiles Brooks ended the threat with a TFL on third down on a swing pass. The punt was returned to the GT41 by Nate McCollum for a short gain, but a hold backed the Jackets up to their own 28.
The first play from scrimmage was a deep shot to Leo Blackburn where the officials failed to whistle an obvious pass interference on Virginia. Tech went three and out and the Jackets had to punt, while the fans booed the officials extensively between plays.
After a short run on first down, UVA hit a 22-yard pass Thompson and then a long touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks 44-yards. The PAT failed so Virginia led 13-6 with 7:24 left in the half.
Zach Gibson came in for Sims on the next series and Corey Robinson had a false start to open the drive. Gibson hit Hassan Hall on third and 14 and he picked up the yards for a first down. After hitting Malik Rutherford for six yards on a screen, Gibson got sacked by former Yellow Jacket Chico Bennett on second down to force third and 8 from the GT39. Shanahan’s punt was nearly returned for major yards, but offensive lineman Joe Fusile had the touchdown saving tackle at the UVA45.
On first down, Xavier Brown ran for 22 yards. Keion White had a TFL on the next play and Noah Collins dropped Armstrong at the GT32 to force third and five. Armstrong picked one yard on third down. Virginia called at timeout with 2:11 left in the half. Armstrong hit Wicks after the timeout for a first down at the GT25. On first down, Charlie Thomas and Clayton Powell-Lee combined for a tackle-for-a-loss. Armstrong hit his tight end Grant Misch for four yards to set up 3rd and 7 at the GT22.
Gibson hit Nate McCollum on first down for 25 yards near midfield. On the next play he scrambled for 7 yards and picked up a late hit penalty on UVA to the UVA31. Hall on third down ran for 14 yards and a first down with 47 seconds left. Gibson ran for 11 yards on second and long to the UVA8. Gibson took a shot in the end zone for Jenkins and couldn’t connect. Gavin Stewart hit a 29-yard field goal to make it Virginia 13-9.
A special teams miscue gave Virginia the ball at their own 3 as the Cavs’ kick returner failed to signal for a fair catch. Virginia kneeled and QB sneaked to end the half avoiding a safety.
After the half, Virginia had a hold on the 25-yard kickoff return to give them the ball at their own 14. Armstrong got back the yardage on a first down run. Armstrong hit Thompson for 31 yards, but half the yards were knocked out by an illegal block in the back on Virginia. D’Quan Douse had a tackle for a loss on first down. Armstrong hit his tight end for 9-yards to set up third and 3 at the GT47. K.J. Wallace broke up the screen on third down to force a punt from midfield. The punt was downed at the GT5 after going 42 yards.
Tech started from their own 5, Hassan Hall picked up one yard on first down. Gibson overshot E.J. Jenkins on second down on a deep shot where he was open. Hall picked up a few yards and Shanahan punted the ball 49 yards, the return was wiped out by a block in the back on the Cavs putting the ball at the UVA39 instead of near midfield.
Virginia opened with a reverse to Thompson for five yards. Xavier Brown picked up a first down with a six yard run on second down to midfield. After a short pass to Thompson, Wicks had a second down drop to bring up third and five at the GT45. Kemp couldn’t haul in the third down pass and UVA punted again and it was downed at the GT4 again.
Smith ran twice for five yards and then on third down, Gibson fumbled the mesh at the GT9 where Virginia recovered. Nick Jackson came up with the ball.
Armstrong fumbled the mesh on the next play for a four yard loss as he fell on the ball. Thompson picked up seven on a quick screen. Virginia then had a false start on third and goal at the GT6. Armstrong couldn’t connect with Davis and UVA had to settle for a 28-yard field goal to make it 16-9 with 6:21 left in the third quarter.
After a touchback, Gibson couldn’t connect on an open pass to Dylan Leonard on a rollout and Hall ran for three yards on second down. Shanahan’s punt went 48 yards and was returned 10 yards to the UVA34.
Armstrong ran for one yard on first down and then on a QB draw ran for 11 yards for a first down at the UVA46. Armstrong hit Wicks for 37 yards to the GT15. UVA immediately had a false start. Armstrong threw the ball way on first down under pressure by Sylvain Yondjouen, he hit a swing pass for decent yards on second down and Zamari Walton broke up his third down pass to Wicks to force a short field goal attempt. Virginia missed the field goal hitting the right upright.
Tech took over at their own 20 after the missed field goal. Hall ran for two yards on first down and Gibson got sacked on second down. On third down he missed Rutherford and nearly had an interception that was overturned on replay.
After a punt return to the UVA48, Armstrong hit Misch for 8 yards on first down and Xavier Brown ran for 10 yards on second down to end the third quarter at the GT34. Eley pressured Armstrong and forced a throw away. On third down, Charlie Thomas tackled Brown for a two-yard loss. LaMiles Brooks broke up the fourth down pass to force a turnover on downs.
On first down, Gibson had his screen batted down. Smith ran for three yards on second down and Gibson was sacked on third down to force a punt out of the end zone on a 10-yard loss. Shanahan’s punt went 55-yards and was downed at the UVA24.
Wicks picked up 12 on a pass from Armstrong on first down. Virginia was called for a hold on the first down on the next play backing them up to their 31. Armstrong ran for five yards on the next play on 1st and 15. Kyle Kennard stopped Brown for a one yard gain on the next play to force third and long. Armstrong misfired on third and long to force a punt.
After taking over at the UVA36, Gibson couldn’t connect on first down on a deep shot for Leo Blackburn, he missed Ryan King on a rollout under pressure leading to third and long. Shanahan quickly punted and it was downed at the UVA9.
Armstrong escaped pressure and ran for 42 yards on second down to the GT48. After two runs, UVA faced third and 5 at the GT43, Brooks broke up the UVA attempt on third down to force a punt. The punt was downed at the GT6.
Gibson hit Hall for five yards on first down, overshot McCollum on second down and was sacked at the GT3 on third down. Shanahan got his punt off but UVA was called for leaping on the blockers a 15-yard penalty to give Tech new life. With the new set of downs Gibson hit Carter twice out to the GT34. Gibson missed Carter on first down, but hit McCollum on second down for six yards. After offsetting penalties on third down, Gibson hit McCollum for a first down. After an illegal touching on first down, Hall bounced a run outside for a big gain of 13. Gibson fell down under pressure on third down for a 10-yard loss. Carter couldn’t haul in the fourth down pass and GT turned it over on downs.
On first down, UVA picked up two yards and then three more on second down as Tech burned the final two timeouts of the half. With 1:35 left in the game UVA faced 3rd and 5. LaMiles Brooks stopped Armstrong on third down for a loss. Virginia’s punt rolled out of bounds with 36 seconds left setting up Tech at the 20.