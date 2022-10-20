ATLANTA- Another week and another game down to the wire for Georgia Tech under interim head coach Brent Key, but without his star quarterback Jeff Sims, the Jackets came up on the short end of the stick in a 16-9 loss to Virginia. The Jackets fell to 3-4 on the year and 2-2 in ACC play and 2-1 under Key while Virginia improved to 3-4 and 1-3 in league play. The Jackets' offense was the big culprit in the loss for Tech accounting for just three points and 201 yards of total offense on 73 plays including an interception in the end zone thrown by Sims. “You’ve got to play smarter football at times on the field,” Key said in his opening statement after the game. “We’ve got to be more productive in certain areas of the team. I’ll say nothing different than what I told the team in the locker room, regardless of who is in the game at what position, everyone else has to rise up and raise their level of play.” The turning point in the game was in the reinjury of Sims’ foot in the first half. That led to Zach Gibson the Akron transfer seeing the first action of his Tech career. Gibson led the lone scoring drive for the offense late in the first half with Tech ending up with a short field goal from Gavin Stewart to make it 13-9 at the half. Gibson ended up getting sacked seven times in the game including a key sack on the second-to-last drive of the game followed by a drop that ended the Jackets’ best drive of the second half at the GT48. The Jackets had the ball at the UVA32 with 3rd and 2 and Gibson took a sack/fell down at the GT48 on a strange play call late in the game. Key admitted there were issues running the ball and some calls that should be looked at after the game.

Sims attempted to play through a significant foot injury and lasted just under two quarters (Brett Davis/USAToday)

“There were times when we got one dimensional I thought at times and put ourselves in a poor position on offense,” Key said. “That falls on my shoulders and I take responsibility for that. We’ve got to be able to sustain drives and we were not able to, particularly in the second half.” Tech quarterbacks were sacked eight times on the day. “I think for me I was just getting my feet wet and obviously I played a poor game in my opinion,” Gibson said. “I did not do what I need to do in order for us to win and I need to be better moving forward.” Sims was 6-11 passing for 47 yards with an interception and just one net yard rushing on three carries. The ground game for Tech was not used much with Hassan Hall leading the way with 12 carries for 42 yards and Dontae Smith added 33 yards on just nine carries. The duo had just eight rushes in the second half despite the game being a one-score game. In 11 of Tech’s 15 drives, they failed to move the ball more than 17 yards and the Jackets had seven three-and-outs. Nate McCollum led Tech receivers with 62 yards on five catches while Malachi Carter and Hall each had 4 receptions.

Gibson struggled coming in off the bench in his first P5 game as a quarterback (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Tech had a shot late in the game, but on the final play of the game with six seconds left, Gibson ran out of bounds to end the game instead of throwing downfield. “What was going through my mind is that I knew I had six or seven seconds left and there was time for one last play. I evaded the rush and started moving to my left I looked downfield and didn’t really see a throw at all. I didn’t feel like there was anybody to get it to in that moment. I can’t throw the ball 70-80 yards so I just felt like running out of bounds and taking the loss,” Gibson said. “After talking with the coaches, I should’ve given somebody a chance and not just given up on the game at that point because it is not a good look especially for the people in the stands and people watching on TV asking why is he running out of bounds, but it is what it is. It is one play, that one play did not affect the entire game and that is all I’m going to say. There were multiple opportunities for us to get things going and we shouldn’t have been in that position.” On the offensive play calling, Key said he wanted to wait until he had time to discuss with the staff the game and watch film before he said anything publicly on his take on Chip Long’s offensive play calls in the game or even defensively how Andrew Thacker and his staff handled that side of the ball. “One thing as far as concerning play calls on either side of the ball, I really don’t want to say anything about that until we have a chance to get together as a staff and talk about that after watching the tape together,” he said. Key did stress that if they have to go with Gibson next week at Florida State they will need a different plan of attack. “With Zack being the quarterback we have to go back to the drawing board and find what gives him the best chance to run the offense and give us a chance to win,” Key said. “The name of the game is everyone on the field, collectively in all three phases having confidence in each other and that is what has to take place.” Sims status moving ahead remains in doubt per Key. “I have no clue (Sims) status, we will know by Saturday. We will get an update tomorrow there is something a lower body, foot or something and we will find out and let you guys know,” he said. Poor officiating plagued the first half as well with multiple bad calls or phantom calls against Tech that drew the ire of national media watching the game. One sequence led to Virginia’s first touchdown of the game.

DEFENSE A BRIGHT SPOT

Defensively, the Jackets played well forcing three turnovers in Virginia first four drives including a pick six by LaMiles Brooks that gave Tech just six points due to a missed PAT. Virginia had 12 drives end with no points, two missed field goals and multiple punts. “When I intercepted the ball, I relied on my teammates and I knew they would set blocks for me. I watched my teammates create a wall for me to get into the end zone,” Brooks said. Tech’s defense had four different possessions where Virginia started with good or better field position and the Jackets gave up zero points on those drives with the lone points coming off the short field being a fumble recovery after Gibson fumbled a mesh. “We don’t concern ourselves with what the offense has going on, we just focus on what the defense has to do whatever situation presents itself,” senior defensive end Keion White said. “We just put the ball down and play the next play whether it was on the short field or the long field.” Brooks also recovered a fumble on a strip by Trenilyas Tatum. Kaleb Edwards also had a forced fumble in the game and Zamari Walton had an interception on a key play. The Tech defense did struggle to get consistent pressure on Armstrong throughout the game however resulting in zero sacks on the day. “We knew they struggled with protection and they came up with a good plan against our pass rush. We knew they struggled a little with protection so they had a bye week and we had a bye week and I guess they had a plan to get the ball out a little faster and move the pocket a little bit to prevent us from getting to the quarterback,” White said. Brooks and Charlie Thomas led the team with 9 tackles a piece and the Jackets defense had seven tackles for a loss in the game. Armstrong threw for 255 yards and had two touchdowns one on the ground and one in the air along with two interceptions. He ran for 91 yards with 42 coming on a key play late in the game where he escaped pressure deep in his own end zone to burn the clock and seal the win. Another highlight from a rough day came via special teams on a 4th quarter blocked punt by walk-on running back Daylon Gordon that Ahmari Harvey recovered. Zeek Biggers blocked a field goal as well in the third quarter.

