Notes from Stoudamire and George's media ahead of matchup vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire and sophomore guard Nait George met with the media on Friday as the Jackets get set to host No. 21 Louisville on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion.





The Cardinals have won 10 straight games and currently sit at second in the ACC standings with a 9-1 conference record. Stoudamire said a lot of their success has to do with how hard they play and how connected they are on the floor.





"You can kind of see them building as the year went on. They might've had a little lull right before Christmas, but they just kept building and building, and they found a great rhythm," said Stoudamire. "They play for each other and look like they have a lot of fun with each other. And they're not one of the hottest teams in the league, they're one of the hottest teams in the country. I'm looking forward to the game, but that's who they are. They are a transition team. We've got to have a lot of energy. We've to match their energy."





Stoudamire said perimeter defense will be key with as well as Louisville shoots it from 3-point range along with sprinting back on defense to be matched up with your man.





"But at the same time, we can't be on our heels playing against this team," said Stoudamire. "They're a really good team obviously, respect what they're doing. They've done a great job, but we've got to run it back at them. We've got to be aggressive in the things that we do."





Stoudamire said another important aspect of the game would be keeping Louisville off the boards and match the physicality of the game as the Cardinals constantly send four people to rebound and do it very aggressively.





Stoudamire said the starting lineup is still something he changes based on each game and used Duncan Powell as an example who has been playing well and came off the bench in the Notre Dame game to give the team a boost. He said "Dunc" has been really good and only getting better. He added that Louisville plays a little smaller most of the time so that would go into his decision on which lineup he uses the most on Saturday because you can't really have any lulls in scoring going up against them.





Stoudamire said despite the setbacks the team has faced with tough losses (like Tuesday's loss at Notre Dame) and constant bad injury luck this year there hasn't been any drop-off in energy in practice and the team is still positive and up-beat.





"Attitudes have been great, and I still feel like we can do some things," said Stoudamire. "We've got 10 games to go, and it starts tomorrow."





Stoudamire said that he doesn't see much difference as far as what it does for his team playing against an opponent that plays a smaller lineup or bigger lineup but that going up against a smaller team allows you to put your five best on the floor. Even with that, he said it doesn't make that much of a difference with the way his roster has been cut down with injuries, only having six or seven to pick from depending on the day.





"I trust our guys. We just have to...you know it's unfortunate. Notre Dame game we were good for 38 minutes and we probably gave away five or six plays throughout the game but those five or six plays cost us," said Stoudamire.





Stoudamire said there hasn't been much change to the content and pace of practice due to the limited numbers but you certainly have to condense practices sometimes to be aware of overall health of the team. He said they do a lot of running early in practice not because it is a punishment but just something they have to do to be in shape and be able to have stamina in games with the numbers available.





"It's been a different year and has caused me to make a lot of adjustments on the fly," said Stoudamire. "But it's been good still at the same time. Like I said, I love the way the guys compete. They're still working."





Stoudamire was asked about recruiting Eric Chatfield Jr. in this year's class and what he saw in him. He said Chatfield is a "shifty guard and can shoot it" and big picture he's the kind of guard that is only going to get better and better. He said he was a high-character kid that comes from a great family and he looks forward to coaching him.





In a follow-up when asked if Stoudamire sees any of himself in Chatfield, he responded that it remains to be seen with a smile. He said he doesn't want to put that on him, but he has the chance to be good. He said it's on Chatfield to prove if he can play early based on how he progresses once he gets to Tech.





Stoudamire was asked about his preseason expectations of Nait George and Baye Ndongo being prioritized differently by opponents because they are at the top of the scouting report this year. He said it's still a "work-in-progress" and an "every day thing."





He said that the pair has had to take on a lot not just because of how well they played last year but also with the injuries this season, more has been put on them. He said Ndongo has been more active and improved the last few games and getting back to "doing the things we want him to do." He added that George has been good and getting better, but he still wants to see him score more like last game against Notre Dame. Stoudamire said he wants George to take more mid-range shots and take what the defense gives him as the point guard more to have more success.





"I think that both of them are evolving as players, and I think that everything we are doing is going to benefit them moving towards the future," said Stoudamire.





George talked with the media as well coming off a strong individual effort against Notre Dame and was first asked about what Georgia Tech has shown the last couple years as far as getting up for ranked opponents. George said he and his teammates do sense that and it creates a different kind of energy and approach to the game when they face those better opponents.





George said they do feel like they needed to get more defensive stops down the stretch vs. Notre Dame but as far as the offensive end, they got the shots they wanted, it's just a matter of knocking down those shots and he feels like they will do that going forward.





George said he doesn't pay much attention to his assist numbers other than checking out where his averages rank in the ACC every once in a while, but other than that, he doesn't worry too much about individual stats.





George said he definitely has heard a lot from Stoudamire about taking more mid-range shots and he's a lot more comfortable taking them now when the defense gives it to him.





George said he didn't really expect as much of a difference from his freshman to sophomore season as far as how opponents would play against him and Ndongo, but he realized early on in the season that it was a real thing and they just have to step up and make plays for their team. He said he believes both of them have it in them to do that even though it hasn't shown up at times this season but they will.





George said they feel as a team that they are prepared well in practice for what they want to do defensively but they have to carry it over into the game better.





George was asked about his thoughts on Louisville.





"They're good, but we've just got to cut off their threes in transition. Just transition in general, their lobs and stopping Chucky Hepburn from getting mid-range," said George. "They're dangerous from 3, especially in transition. So if we can cut that out and make them a half-court team, slow them down, we should compete."





George said that with the shortened rotation playing because of the injuries they still don't feel it too much on the court except for when there are stretches with no dead balls and just up-and-down play.





Georgia Tech and Louisville will battle at 3:45 p.m. Saturday