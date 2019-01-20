North Gwinnett WR Joshua Downs intrigued by the idea of staying home
Over the weekend, Georgia Tech hosted four official visitors. No disrespect to that group, but the group of unofficial visitors was just as impressive. 2019 RB target Jamious Griffin, as well as se...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news