He's committed to Georgia Tech. He's committed to Brent Key, Buster Faulkner, Nathan Brock, and the rest of the staff.

After originally having plans to visit Texas A&M this weekend, former Mississippi State TE Ryland Goede has canceled that visit.

"I canceled the Texas A&M trip," said Goede in an exclusive interview with JOL. "I didn't want to lose this opportunity. The chance to be home and with family is what really pushed Georgia Tech over the top."

The coaches, as one would expect, were fired up when Goede gave them the news.

"They were fired up. Absolutely fired up."

So, too, was Goede's wife Alexa. She was in Starkville with him last season, and the two are both from the Atlanta area.

"She's pumped about it," he said. "The whole family is. It allows her to be by family, and to be comfortable."

Becoming the first former Bulldog of the cycle to go public with his decision to transfer to the school 77 miles to the west, Goede is going to take pride in the one chance he gets to make an impact in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

"I think it means something different, coming from that side of the rivalry to this side. It adds more fuel to the fire, and an even bigger reason to want to play well and win that game. Georgia Tech is so so close to doing a ton of special things, and I want to be a part of it."