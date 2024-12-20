Jackets' receiver room dealt another blow as Rutherford enters portal

After wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. announced his entrance into the transfer portal earlier this month, the surprising and a bit discouraging news continued for Georgia Tech fans on Friday as wide receiver Malik Rutherford announced his intention to enter the transfer portal as well.

Rutherford, who just completed his redshirt-junior season in which he was named All-ACC Honorable Mention, led the Jackets in receptions in 2024 with 59 and was second on the team in receiving yards with 670 to go along with three touchdowns. He had two 100-plus yard games this past season, coming against Georgia State (seven catches, 131 yards, 1 TD) and Louisville (7 catches, 113 yards).

For his career (four seasons) on The Flats, Rutherford has played in 40 games for the Yellow Jackets, including 20 starts, and has 133 catches for 1,459 yards with seven touchdowns.

Rutherford was ranked as a 3-star (5.7) receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Champagnat Catholic in Hialeah, Florida. He was ranked as the 76th-best player in Florida and the 65th-best wide receiver in the class.

Rutherford will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The Jackets bolstered the receiver position with the additions of FIU receivers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson as well as freshman Debron Gatling from South Carolina earlier this week.