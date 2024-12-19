Following the Future: Tech signee trio wraps prep career as state champs

Here is a look at how the Georgia Tech Class of 2025 commits did in their most recent games over the last few days.

The high school football season wrapped up over the last several days with state championships, and several future Jackets were a part of the action. Three of those were able to go out on top as their teams claimed state crowns with clutch performances.





-Andre Fuller Jr., DL, Grayson

Grayson did what many thought couldn’t be done this year in high school football in the state by beating a nationally highly-rated team in Carrollton by a 38-24 score in the GHSA’s Class AAAAAA State Championship Game on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fuller was impressive once again in the victory with three solo tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup. The Rams finish their impressive season with a 14-1 record as they claimed the fourth state title in the program’s history. Fuller said he was extremely proud to be able to call himself a state champion after his final game as a high school athlete:

“It means a lot man. It took a long you know, but I’m glad we fought through and kept working and now we’re here and we’re champions,” said Fuller. “I knew (Carrollton) was a real challenge, but I knew we could get it at the end coming into the second half. I feel like it was just a great game. (Our defense) just trusts each other. We’ve got great people and great players at the defensive back position, and we’ve just got to trust them. (Winning a state title) it feels great. It feels great to have a legacy here at Grayson. I’m looking to leave and go to Georgia Tech and start building the same thing.”





-Carrington Coombs, OLB/Rush, Hebron Christian

Hebron Christian and Coombs made school history by capturing the program’s first-ever state championship thanks to a 56-28 victory over Prince Avenue Christian on Wednesday in the GHSA’s Class A-AAA Private Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and avenged their 34-31 loss to Prince Avenue Christian back on Nov. 1. Coombs made an impact on defense with four total tackles (three solo), one sack, two tackles-for-loss and one pass breakup. Hebron Christian finishes its special season with a 12-2 record. Coombs had this to say after wrapping up his high school career with a state title:

“Obviously it’s exciting. It’s just the fruits of our labor you know, coming in every Monday, going to work in our weight room. But first we want to glorify God in everything we do,” said Coombs. “Coach (Jonathan) Gess drills that into us every day. So without God, none of this would happen. We ended up getting (Prince Avenue Christian again after losing to them a few weeks ago), and since then, we’ve just been drilling it into our heads that we’re going to beat them. We came out here, they couldn’t handle our offense. Our defense handled what we were supposed to. And we got it done..”





-Elgin Sessions, DB, Dutch Fork (S.C.)

Dutch Fork continued its dominance of the past few years by defeating Summerville 35-21 in the SCHSL Class AAAAA Division I State Championship this past Friday to claim the program’s third straight state title. Sessions was one of the Silver Foxes’ top defensive performers with seven total tackles (six solo), one tackle-for-loss and one interception. He also recorded one punt return for eight yards. Dutch Fork completed a perfect 13-0 season with the victory.





-Christian Garrett, DL, Prince Avenue Christian

Prince Avenue Christian couldn’t keep up with Hebron Christian as the Wolverines fell 56-28 in the GHSA’s Class A-AAA Private State Championship Game on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Garrett did his part by compiling seven total tackles (three solo), a half a tackle-for-loss and one quarterback hurry. Prince Avenue Christian finishes the 2024 season with a 10-4 record as they couldn’t replicate their 34-31 win over Hebron Christian back on Nov. 1 and also couldn’t complete the state title 3-peat following the Wolverines claiming the trophy the last two years.





-Kevin Roche, TE, Darien (Conn.)

Roche and Darien’s Cinderella run didn’t end the way they ultimately wanted it to as they suffered a 35-21 loss to New Canaan this past Saturday in the CIAC Class L State Championship Game. No individual stats were available for Roche after the loss. Darien finishes the 2024 campaign with a 10-3 record as state runners-up.





-Jordan Allen, WR, Buford

Buford saw its impressive season come to an end on Dec. 6 at home as the Wolves lost 30-17 against Carrollton in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals. Allen finished with six catches for 74 yards in the loss. Buford wraps up the season with a 12-2 record.





-Shane Marshall, RB, Irwin County

Irwin County went on the road on a bitterly cold night and saw its season come to an end thanks to a 42-28 loss at Bowdon in the Class A Division II state semifinals on Dec. 6. Marshall finished with around 50 yards rushing on 10 attempts including a two-yard touchdown run. Irwin County finishes the 2024 season with a 12-2 record.





-Josh Petty, OL, Fellowship Christian

Fellowship Christian made a second-half rally attempt but came up a little short as the Paladins lost 24-17 at home to Hebron Christian on Dec. 6 to see the season come to an end in the Class A-AAA Private state semifinals. Petty started at left tackle on the offensive line and also played defensive end as he made an impact on both sides of the ball in the loss. Fellowship Christian wraps up the 2024 campaign with a 10-3 record.





-Jimmy Bryson, OL, Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor suffered a heartbreaking 27-21 loss to McCallie in the TSSAA Class AAA Division III State Championship on Dec. 5 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga after leading 21-0 at the half. Bryson started at center on the offensive line while also playing some on the defensive line in the loss. The Red Raiders finish the season with a 12-1 record.





-Connor Roush, TE, Wesleyan

Wesleyan fell 28-14 at Fellowship Christian as its season ended in the quarterfinals of the GHSA’s Class A-AAA state playoffs on Nov. 29. Wesleyan wraps up the 2024 season with a 10-3 record.





-Peyton Joseph, OL, Houston County

Houston County’s season ended on Nov. 29 in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals with a 56-14 loss at Milton. Houston County finishes the season with an 8-5 record.





-Jamauri Brice, WR, Cartersville

Cartersville saw its special season come to a heartbreaking end on Nov. 29 with a 28-26 loss in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals at North Oconee. The Purple Hurricanes finish the season with a 12-1 record.





-Jayden Barr, DB, Eastside

Eastside suffered a 26-0 loss at Creekside on Nov. 29 to see their season come to an end in the state quarterfinal round of the Class AAAA playoffs. The Eagles finish the season with an 11-2 record.





-Derry Norris, DL, Spruce Creek (Fla.)

Spruce Creek saw its season come to an end on Nov. 22 with a 52-32 loss at Lake Mary in the second round of the FHSAA state playoffs. Spruce Creek finishes the season with an 8-4 record.





-Grady Adamson, QB, Deer Creek (Okla.)

Deer Creek suffered a season-ending loss on Nov. 22, falling to Owasso 40-26 in the second round of the Oklahoma state playoffs. Deer Creek finishes the season with a record of 8-4.





-JP Powell, RB, Miller County

Miller County saw its 2024 campaign come to a heartbreaking end on Nov. 22 as they suffered a 12-10 loss at Brooks County in the second round of the GHSA Class A Division II playoffs. Miller County finishes the year with an 8-4 record.





-Dalen Penson, Ath, Sandy Creek

Sandy Creek saw its season end on Nov. 22 thanks to a 38-22 loss on its home field to LaGrange in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Sandy Creek wraps up the year with a 10-2 record.





-Xavier Canales, OL, Douglass

Douglass went on the road and lost 38-14 at Calhoun in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs to see its season come to an end on Nov. 22. Douglass finishes with an 8-4 record.





-Blake Belin, DL, Cardinal Hayes

Cardinal Hayes saw its 2024 campaign come to a close with a tough 35-30 road loss to St. Anthony's in the second round of the NYCHSFL State Tournament on Nov. 15. Cardinal Hayes finished with a 7-4 record.





-Tae Harris, DB, Cedartown

Harris and Cedartown’s season came to an end on Nov. 15 with a 51-44 home loss to Cambridge in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. Cedartown finishes the year with a 9-2 record.





-Cal Faulkner, WR, Lumpkin County

Lumpkin County's season came to an end with a 48-6 home loss to LaGrange in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs on Friday. Lumpkin County finishes with a 7-4 record.





-Kevin Peay, OL, Lancaster (S.C.)

Lancaster's season ended with a 41-21 loss at Wren in the first round of the SCHSL state playoffs on Nov. 15. Lancaster finishes the season with a 4-7 record.





-Fenix Felton, S, ELCA

ELCA saw its season come to an end with a 26-16 home loss to Hampton on Nov. 1 to fall to 2-8 overalland 2-7 in region play as the Chargers didn’t qualify for the state playoffs.





-Isaiah Groves, RB, East Robertson (Tenn.)

Groves got some awful news earlier in the season when he was told he would miss the remainder of his senior season due to a torn ACL suffered in East Robertson’s first game back on Aug. 23 against Liberty Creek.