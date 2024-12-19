Georgia Tech lands UTSA DE transfer Ronald Triplette

The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder had 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles this season. Triplette led the 6-6 Roadrunners defense with a 87.4 grade by Pro Football Focus . He played 318 snaps in 12 games, and had eight quarterback hurries to go with his sacks.

Texas-San Antonio redshirt junior defensive end Ronald Triplette has become a key pice of Georgia Tech's defensive line rotation.

Triplette has 58 career tackles and 5.5 sacks in his three years at Texas-San Antonio.

Triplette went to Georgia Tech this past weekend, and also had offers from NC State and Texas State.

The class of 2020 member picked Kansas State over offers from Air Force, Tulsa, Louisiana-Monroe, Florida International, Colorado State, Utah State and Charlotte. He was a Rivals.com three-star prospect out of Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas.

However, Triplette never played at KSU, and transferred to UTSA, where he appeared in two games in 2021. Triplette managed 18 tackles in 14 games in 2022.