Georgia Tech lands UTSA DE transfer Ronald Triplette

Texas-San Antonio redshirt junior defensive end Ronald Triplette has become a key pice of Georgia Tech's defensive line rotation.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder had 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles this season. Triplette led the 6-6 Roadrunners defense with a 87.4 grade by Pro Football Focus. He played 318 snaps in 12 games, and had eight quarterback hurries to go with his sacks.
Triplette has 58 career tackles and 5.5 sacks in his three years at Texas-San Antonio.
Triplette went to Georgia Tech this past weekend, and also had offers from NC State and Texas State.
The class of 2020 member picked Kansas State over offers from Air Force, Tulsa, Louisiana-Monroe, Florida International, Colorado State, Utah State and Charlotte. He was a Rivals.com three-star prospect out of Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas.
However, Triplette never played at KSU, and transferred to UTSA, where he appeared in two games in 2021. Triplette managed 18 tackles in 14 games in 2022.
Stay locked in on the Rivals Transfer Tracker to keep up with the latest transfer news, portal entries, commitments, and rankings. For a deep-dive into the transfer portal, make sure you visit the Rivals Transfer Search page.
The Rivals Transfer Portal X account is a must-follow for any college football fan.
The winter college football transfer portal window is scheduled to open on December 9th, 2024 for 30 days. Additionally, players have a 30-day window to transfer if their head coach leaves. There is also a five-day window for players to transfer after their team has finished postseason play.