Following an official visit to the school over the weekend, Southlake Carroll (Tex.) offensive guard Harrison Moore has flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to Georgia Tech.

"It was an easy decision all-around once I saw everything Georgia Tech had to offer," said Moore in an exclusive interview with JacketsOnline. "This program is on the rise. Being able to get to a bowl game in year one after not doing so the last handful of years is special. During my college career the next 4-5 years, we are going to be able to do some big things."

The chance to remain teammates with life-long best friend and QB Graham Knowles certainly played a factor in Moore's decision to flip to Georgia Tech, though it was not the deciding factor.

"I'm really fired up about the opportunity," said Moore. "Graham and I have been best friends since Pre-K. We have known each other pretty much our entire lives. Even our families are close. Now that we have been high school teammates for the last four years, we have become more than just friends and developed a bond as teammates. Now we have the chance to line up and attack everyday together again for the next 4-5 years."

Moore is a recruit that highly values academics, evidenced by his previous commitment to Vanderbilt. A tour of the campus, a meeting with some of the academic staff, and a sit down with head coach Brent Key sealed the deal on the Texas OL during his weekend OV.

"On Saturday afternoon before the game, I got the chance to meet with head coach Brent Key. To be able to hear what he had to say, and to be able to hear and understand his vision for the program, the decision for me to commit was a no-brainer.

Seeing the campus and being able to spend time with some people on the education side was big for me as well. Since I am going on the path towards a degree in Engineering, Georgia Tech is one of the best places to do that at in not only the southeast, not only the country, but in the entire world. That too made this an easy decision for me."

Things between Moore and Georgia Tech heated up in a hurry within the last several weeks. A big part of that was the consistent communication between him and OL coach Geep Wade.

"He and I started talking about a month ago. He has been calling me and texting me everyday," said Moore about the foundation of his relationship with Wade. "We built a relationship up really quickly, and it is one that I value a lot. Some of the things he has been able to accomplish with his OL in year one have been remarkable. For them to be able to go from where they were last year, to being in the Top 10 nationally in several categories is extremely impressive. I can't wait to see what he is able to do with the guys we also have with us in this 2024 class and beyond."

Due to Moore's versatility as a former TE under a year ago, projecting him long-term in any specific role may be a bit risky depending on how his body develops over the next couple of years. While it isn't written in sharpie by any means, Coach Wade has a vision for his newest commitment.

"He (Coach Wade) sees me having the ability to play all five positions because of how athletic I am coming off all my experience as a TE. He does, however, see me as more of an interior guy since I am not the tallest guy in the world. He knows what I can do on the outside, as I have been playing tackle all year. For me to be able to help fill in any gaps that come up if a guy gets injured early on in my career, I can do that."

Moore's transition from TE to OL was a gamble he took, in hopes that it would increase his chances to play at a high-level in college.

"I was the starting TE for our team going back to my freshman year, but during this last off-season, I sat down with my coach. I told him that while I know I am a good TE, I think that I can be an elite OL. It was a bit of a leap of faith, since I had not played offensive line since I was 6 years old playing youth ball. I felt like going into it all, that if I put the work in and how willing I was to be physical. I went all-in on it. What was the worst that could happen? I couldn't be more thankful that I took that gamble, as I now have the chance to play at a program like Georgia Tech."



Moore has now completely shut down his recruitment, and will sign with Georgia Tech in December and arrive on campus shortly after.