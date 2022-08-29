Redshirt junior Myles Sims is a key guy to watch for as he has had time to mature within the scheme and improve his overall leadership as a veteran now at corner for Geoff Collins .

It is known that on the offensive side of the ball, the OL has the biggest strides to make while also holding the keys to the success of Tech’s offense. When talking about improving the defense on The Flats, it will start and end with improved cohesion within the secondary.

For Georgia Tech to turn the corner, the Jackets must develop that yin-yang relationship that is often discussed between the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

Sims transferred to Tech from Michigan before Collins' first season in 2019 and saw action in games for the Yellow Jackets going back to the first game of that season against Clemson. He has started five games total with that number positioned to skyrocket this season.

In shifting from camp to game prep after the last scrimmage of camp, Sims was adamant about the fact that the team is excited about preparing for Clemson but is still focused on improving themselves first.

“I think camp has been a grind for each and every one of us. Camp has been an experience, [and] I still think we are in a little bit of the camp mode this week as ahead we are looking forward to getting into Clemson next week. I still think we’re still focusing and working on ourselves.” (Sims said in an interview last week).

When asked about how he feels regarding his time at Tech and how the program has progressed since coming to The Flats in 2019, he showed his confidence in what he still believes the Jackets can be in this era of Georgia Tech football.

“My time here has been a great experience for me, and I’ve learned a lot of life lessons,” Sims said. “Moving forward, I feel like the sky is the limit. I feel like we have a great future and there's a lot of great opportunities out there we just have to work hard and go get them and bring them home.”

He also did not shy away from talking about newcomers that have given him great competition so far in practice, highlighting transfer wide receiver EJ Jenkins from South Carolina.

“I like the competition between me and EJ. He’s such a big receiver, I don’t think I'll be facing any other receiver bigger than him in our division,” Sims said about Jenkins. “He gives me great competition and just makes me work on my eye discipline and makes me work on my technique. That’s a great competition right there, me and EJ.”

Sims also talked about the competition level amongst the freshman class being raised for Tech and shouted out Clayton Powell-Lee as being the most impressive within that group.

“Yea the competition level for the freshmen in the DB room is at an all-time high even though we do have depth. As an older guy, I make sure I am on them hard, so they won't get complacent or relaxed,” Sims said. “A freshman that I noticed from my former high school Westlake is CP Lee. He’s a great DB and he plays safety, he [also] had an interception last scrimmage. He’s a great young individual and I think he’s gonna excel in this program. I think a lot of freshmen will, they just gotta keep working and keep grinding and understand where they are.”

When asked about changing his number to zero, Sims talked about a philosophy that would help the team as a whole in becoming better teammates and play more for each other instead of individual accolades.

“A number is just a number at the end of the day. I feel like it doesn’t define a player, but I wanted zero because I just wanted a single digit, and as well there’s a famous quote by Gandhi about zero representation, [that says] you gotta reach the point of zero first before you do anything else. I feel like I represent that well.”

It is the first game week of the season for the White and Gold, and with that excitement, we will also see whether Sims and the Yellow Jackets are willing to fight with all they have for each other, and reach the point of zero on Labor Day night in a marquee matchup against the Tigers.



