Maxwell and small ball lead Tech past BC 81-76 on the road

BOSTON- Georgia Tech needed a win badly after several close losses in ACC play and the road and a hot Tristan Maxwell did the trick for the Jackets. Maxwell dropped 22 points in 26 minutes off the bench for the Jackets including seven threes. Tech shot 44-percent from the arc after struggling in ACC play and scored 80+ points for the first time since the Charleston Southern game in late November. Tech head coach Josh Pastner opted to go with a small-ball lineup in the game without a true big man a move inspired by a close home loss to Notre Dame last week. “I made the decision on Saturday after the Notre Dame game, we are dead last in our four ACC games in scoring and offensive efficiency and it is sort of like the change we made last year when we went smaller, obviously Moses is a shot-blocker and it is different. It worked out tonight and we are on the board,” Pastner said. “I was sitting in my car for two hours after the game and I thought we had to get out of the hole.” Tech shot 51-percent and had 17 assists in the game after several low assists to made field goal totals over the last month of the season, one of his key metrics. “I thought going small would allow the offense to be better and this was our best offense all year. We got great looks all night long,” Pastner said. “I knew we would give somethings up with Post inside 24 points and nine rebounds, but we had to be better offensively and we have to score enough to win. We need more burst, B-U-R-S-T. We held them to 40-percent from the field and 20-percent from the three in the second half and they had some second-chance points, but we scored better.”

Devoe was big on both ends of the court while he let Maxwell handle the three-point shooting (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Mike Devoe was held to 13 points, but he had nine rebounds and four assists and four blocks while only shooting the ball ten times. Maxwell said he has been inspired watching how hard Devoe has to work to get baskets during the season and he wanted to take some pressure off the Jackets' leading scorer. “I feel really confident I can be that guy and I will take pressure off of Mike Devoe as guys play him so tight and face guard him and it got me going tonight,” Maxwell said. After playing in one game last year and just a couple of games this past season, Maxwell was thrilled with his performance against Boston College after he overcame multiple obstacles this season including dental surgery issues and covid. “At times it was difficult and I had to just buy in to the system. It has been a dream to play college basketball and it hasn’t sunk in yet, but it is crazy. It was crazy, I’m shocked for real,” Maxwell said of his performance on Wednesday night. Maxwell was nearly a scratch from the lineup after a hand injury during Tuesday in practice. “Tristan Maxwell, he hurt himself in shoot-around yesterday and at 5:30 today he said I’m not sure if I can go, he hurt his hand and he went through warm-ups here and thank the Basketball Gods he got a little extra energy and the adrenaline got him going,” Pastner said. “We are going to the gas station.” Jordan Usher had 14 points and five rebounds and four assists in the post before fouling out late in the second half playing the post position in the game along with Khalid Moore. He was equally thrilled for Maxwell after seeing how much work the young guard has put in. “Tristan, I’m extremely happy for us, more than the stat sheet for us, he is a guy who hasn’t played in a lot of games and this is a great confidence booster for him and I’m super happy for him. He is a guy that I love,” he said. “It takes time for the young guys and it is hard to understand, young guys who came in what it immediately and seeing them develop as young people." Usher had his hands full dealing with all seven feet of Quinten Post who had 24 points and six offensive rebounds in the game. He said that it was tough work for him and Moore to try to guard the big man. The rest of BC's team shot 39.5-percent from the field in the game when you take out Post's 10-for-14 performance. “It was hard for us especially when they got the back to the basket and got inside and I got a couple of fouls from that out of frustration and I think I had a couple of bad foul calls on some clean steals,” Usher said. “The zone doesn’t have to look perfect but we were active on defense and made some plays.” Deebo Coleman added 11 points including three-for-six shooting from three for Tech. Tech improved to 7-8 on the season and picked up the first ACC win of 2021-22 while Boston College fell to 6-8 on the year. “I’m really proud of our guys and Boston College is a well-coached team and they played hard and I knew it would be a battle. The terminology we used Kintsugi it is a vase, if you break the vase you have to put the pieces back together and the vase breaks and you have to pick the pieces up. We were broken with four ACC losses and had lost seven of eight, putting it back together is better than the actual vase. That was our theme tonight. During our four ACC games, we’ve had great looks and failed to score, but you have to put the ball in the basket. My staff has done a great job of keeping the guys together and they kept us hanging on to get the win."