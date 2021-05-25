Massive Fla. DL Elijah Russell piecing together June visit schedule
Ocala (Fla.) defensive end Elijah Russell thought he knew what his future held back in 2019. Russell stopped playing football to focus more on basketball. After missing out n the entire 2019 season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news