Key taps SEC veteran LB coach Kevin Sherrer to join the GT staff
Alabama native and veteran linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer will join Brent Key's first coaching staff at Georgia Tech. Sherrer has over two decades of coaching experience in college and in the NFL prior to joining the Yellow Jackets' staff including his last job as the linebackers coach for the New York Giants for two seasons.
Sherrer was the outside linebackers coach for Mark Richt and then Kirby Smart at UGA from 2014 to 2017 before jumping to Tennessee where he was Jeremy Pruitt's defensive coordinator for one season and then inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
The former Alabama tight end began his college coaching career under Mike DuBose as a GA and later worked for Nick Saban as the Director of Player Development (2010-12). A brief stint at South Alabama as DC preceded his time at Georgia.
Sherrer was noted for his recruiting prowess during his time as a college assistant as well as his coaching chops. That reputation is particularly strong in the state of Georgia, where he has been involved in some very high-profile recruitments in the past.
Tech's current overhauled staff:
Note: Bold indicates new hire
Head Coach- Brent Key
OFFENSE:
Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends- Buster Faulkner (UGA analyst)
Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks- Chris Weinke
Running Backs- Norval McKenzie (Vanderbilt RB coach)
Wide Receivers- Josh Crawford (Western Kentucky WR coach)
Offensive Line- Geep Wade (App State OL Coach)
DEFENSE:
Defensive Coordinator- Andrew Thacker
Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers- Kevin Sherrer
Defensive Line- Marco Coleman (Michigan State DL coach)
Secondary- Travares Tillman
Special Teams Coordinator- Jason Semore
Key off the field Addition(s):
GM- Errin Joe (Alabama)