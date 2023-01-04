Alabama native and veteran linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer will join Brent Key's first coaching staff at Georgia Tech. Sherrer has over two decades of coaching experience in college and in the NFL prior to joining the Yellow Jackets' staff including his last job as the linebackers coach for the New York Giants for two seasons.

Sherrer was the outside linebackers coach for Mark Richt and then Kirby Smart at UGA from 2014 to 2017 before jumping to Tennessee where he was Jeremy Pruitt's defensive coordinator for one season and then inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

The former Alabama tight end began his college coaching career under Mike DuBose as a GA and later worked for Nick Saban as the Director of Player Development (2010-12). A brief stint at South Alabama as DC preceded his time at Georgia.