Georgia Tech has not had a defined Director of High School Relations for the football staff in almost 20 years, but Brent Key is bringing back the position and he tapped one of the most successful high school coaches in the state of Georgia over the last 20-plus years, Tim McFarlin. The former Fellowship Christian, Blessed Trinity, and Roswell High School coach will join Key's inaugural staff in the recruiting office under GM Errin Joe.

McFarlin was a fixture in North Fulton County football for the 2000s including state title wins at Roswell in 2006 and three in a row at Blessed Trinity from 2017 through 2019.