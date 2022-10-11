Key talks bye week, staff moves and being proud to wear the GT logo again
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech interim head football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday during the Jackets' bye week. Key gave his team a few days off to decompress before they jump into preparations for Virginia on Oct. 20th. The Jackets will have a modified practice week with Friday being their normal Sunday schedule and practice ramping up over the weekend toward kickoff.
Key announced his 10th assistant spot on the staff that opened when he replaced Geoff Collins as head coach. Former Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley will fill that role and work with both the offense and special teams. Hill-Eley was working as an offensive analyst this season for the Jackets.
"We did elevate Don Eley to the 10th full-time coach. He will be a special teams assistant and offensive assistant," Key said. "He is a long-time head coach and has a lot of experience with offense and special teams so he will be a big asset there in both of those areas. He will be in the box on game days and be able to help see kind of a bird's eye view from up top to help us with different situations."
Defensive Analyst Anthony Parker was moved into Director of Player Development as well in a move announced by Key on Tuesday. Parker worked with defensive line coaches Larry Knight and David Turner primarily in his analyst role. Parker will help with mentoring players in his new role.
"We moved Anthony and made him the Director of Player Development, so he will be working in that role moving forward and he has really helped with a lot of things on the football team and helped me with a lot of things. He has helped with the players in the locker room with leadership," Key said.
Those moves also follow the promotion of linebacker coach Jason Semore to special teams coordinator following Collins' exit during the first two-plus weeks of Key running the football program.