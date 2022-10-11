ATLANTA- Georgia Tech interim head football coach Brent Key spoke to the media on Tuesday during the Jackets' bye week. Key gave his team a few days off to decompress before they jump into preparations for Virginia on Oct. 20th. The Jackets will have a modified practice week with Friday being their normal Sunday schedule and practice ramping up over the weekend toward kickoff.

Key announced his 10th assistant spot on the staff that opened when he replaced Geoff Collins as head coach. Former Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley will fill that role and work with both the offense and special teams. Hill-Eley was working as an offensive analyst this season for the Jackets.

"We did elevate Don Eley to the 10th full-time coach. He will be a special teams assistant and offensive assistant," Key said. "He is a long-time head coach and has a lot of experience with offense and special teams so he will be a big asset there in both of those areas. He will be in the box on game days and be able to help see kind of a bird's eye view from up top to help us with different situations."