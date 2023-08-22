ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key surprised many on Tuesday by announcing his starting quarterback well ahead of the season-opening game against Louisville on September 1.

Texas A&M transfer and fourth-year quarterback Haynes King got the nod of redshirt freshman Zach Pyron.

"I did meet with both quarterbacks yesterday with Zach and Haynes met with them by myself and I informed them of the decision that I made as far as the starting quarterback would be. Haynes King will be the starting quarterback moving into the first game versus Louisville," head coach Brent Key told the media.

Pyron was the presumptive favorite coming out of spring ball after starting two games last season and playing in three before breaking his collarbone in the Miami game.

King was named the Aggies' starting quarterback twice in 2021 prior to a season-ending injury in week two of that season and in 2022 before he was benched by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and then returned midseason to start and play in more games.

Key said they will not have a short leash for King either in the Louisville game.

"Haynes King is the starter. Make no bones about it. That is why we made the decision. I'm not putting him on a short leash. I don't want the starting quarterback to go out there and feel like if he makes one mistake he is going to get yanked. That is not the world we are living in," Key said. "Both guys will have to be prepared. We can win with both players, we can. The overall amount of improvement from both of those guys over the course of the entire offseason, spring ball, summer workouts and into preseason camp has been outstanding. Both guys have a very bright future."

Despite not winning the job out of the box, Key was quick to point out what he thinks of Pyron's future on the Flats.

"Make no mistake, Zach Pyron is a heck of a quarterback and he is going to play really good football here at Georgia Tech."