Key addresses the Birmingham media ahead of Georgia Tech's bowl game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key met with the media on Thursday in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame along with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea ahead of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl.

"I've said bowl games are about matchups and getting matchups that are the most entertaining for the fans and most competitive for the teams," Key said. "A lot of teams are already looking forward to next season, but our mentality is this is a chance to get extra practices in and to be able to prepare for a game and for next season, but the main thing is to send the seniors out with a win and compete for one more time as this version of the 2024 Georgia Tech football team."

Having both Key and Lea as alums of their respective programs adds more to the game as well in Key's view.

"To get the matchup that they have with Vanderbilt and us, two head coaches that are both alums that played at their respective schools and it being a storybook kind of season for Vanderbilt and two schools from an academic standpoint that are so highly regarded worldwide makes this a great game," Key said.

